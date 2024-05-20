The 13 Best Surprise Song Combos From The Eras Tour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

It’s the most anticipated moment of every Eras Tour show, when Taylor Swift is alone on stage with just her guitar and piano and a trick up her sleeve: the surprise songs set. Beginning with her Speak Now World Tour in 2011, Taylor has dedicated a moment in her setlist for an acoustic surprise song meant to ensure that no two shows she plays are the same. For The Eras Tour, she’s raised the antics of this tradition, now playing two surprise songs — one on guitar and one on piano — and sticking to a months-long “no repeats” rule that she abolished to mashup her favorite songs. Whether they’re in the stadium with Taylor or watching at home from a grainy TikTok livestream, Swifties never miss a surprise song, and will flood to social media to declare/scream/cry that they “lost” their favorite song. While Taylor’s surprise songs never fail to impress, these combos are the biggest “losses” so far — or the 13 best surprise song combos of the Eras Tour.

“Death by a Thousand Cuts” and “Clean” — April 1, 2023, Arlington, TX.

“The Great War” with Aaron Dessner and “You’re on Your Own, Kid” — April 14, 2023, Tampa, FL.

“The Other Side of the Door” and “Coney Island” — April 28, 2023, Atlanta, GA.

“Getaway Car” with Jack Antonoff and “Maroon” — May 26, 2023, East Rutherford, N.J.

“Holy Ground” and “False God” — May 27, 2023, East Rutherford, N.J.

“Dear John” and “Daylight” — June 24, 2023, Minneapolis, MN.

“I’m Only Me When I’m With You” and “evermore” — June 30, 2023, Cincinnati, Ohio

"I'm Only Me When I'm With You" has become the ultimate love song for Swifties who have been around since the beginning. "I wrote this before I even thought I would have a first album," Taylor said, "I was like, 13 when I wrote this and didn't think I'd ever get to play a show for you." She followed it with a vocally stunning performance of "evermore," another song she didn't think she'd ever play live, having written it during the pandemic.

“Ivy” with Aaron Dessner, “I miss you, I’m sorry” with Gracie Abrams, and “Call It What You Want” — July 1, 2023, Cincinnati, Ohio

“Our Song” and “You Are in Love” — Aug. 4, 2024, Los Angeles, CA.

“Dress” and “Exile” — Aug. 7, 2023, Los Angeles, CA.

“Getaway Car”/”August”/”The Other Side of the Door” and “This Is Me Trying” — Feb. 17, 2024, Melbourne, Australia

“Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”/”Ivy” and “Forever & Always”/”Maroon” — Feb. 26, 2024, Sydney, Australia

“Eyes Open” and “Electric Touch” — Feb. 8, 2024, Tokyo, Japan