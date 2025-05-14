The Best Netflix Shows to Binge When You Need a Mental Break

Because sometimes your brain just needs a break… and that’s okay.
College can feel like a constant cycle of classes, deadlines, social plans, and late-night study sessions. When your brain is fried and your to-do list feels endless, sometimes the best thing you can do is press pause… and press play on a comfort show. Whether you’re curled up with snacks or half-watching while folding laundry, these Netflix gems are perfect for when you need to unwind.
- heartstopper
This British coming-of-age series is as wholesome as it is heartfelt. With sweet LGBTQ+ representation, pastel aesthetics, and a genuinely kind tone, Heartstopper is perfect when you want to feel warm and fuzzy inside.
- new girl
If you haven’t already fallen in love with Jess, Nick, Schmidt, Winston, and Cece, it’s time. This classic sitcom is funny, quirky, and incredibly rewatchable. It’s the type of show you can jump into at any episode and still feel right at home.
- the great british baking show
Pure serotonin. There’s something incredibly soothing about watching kind people bake in a tent in the English countryside. No drama, just sponge cakes, scones, and soggy bottoms.
- never have i ever
Created by Mindy Kaling, this teen dramedy is both hilarious and heartfelt. It follows the messy and relatable journey of high schooler Devi as she navigates grief, crushes, and growing up.
- gilmore girls
If you’re in the mood for fast-talking banter, fall vibes, and small-town charm, Gilmore Girls is the ultimate comfort watch. Bonus: it pairs perfectly with a warm drink and a cozy blanket.
- one day
For something a little more emotional but still beautiful, One Day is a more recent hit based on the beloved novel. It’s a realistic love story and will probably make you cry. Prepare to feel all the feelings—just maybe not during midterms.
- brooklyn nine-nine
Smart, funny, and feel-good, this police precinct sitcom has just the right mix of goofiness and heart. It’s ideal for watching one episode… or five.
- how i met your mother
A group of friends navigating life, love, and growing up in New York City—with plenty of hilarious detours along the way. It’s the perfect blend of humor, heart, and iconic moments. Bonus: it’s super bingeable.
- gossip girl
If you’re craving drama, fashion, and iconic NYC vibes, Gossip Girl delivers. It’s over-the-top in all the best ways, and watching Serena and Blair’s wild adventures never gets old. You know you love it… XOXO.
Taking a mental break isn’t lazy… it’s necessary. So give yourself permission to unwind, throw on a comfort show, and let your brain recharge. Your to-do list will still be there tomorrow, but you’ll feel a lot better tackling it after a little rest.