The Best Netflix Shows to Binge When You Need a Mental Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Because sometimes your brain just needs a break… and that’s okay.

College can feel like a constant cycle of classes, deadlines, social plans, and late-night study sessions. When your brain is fried and your to-do list feels endless, sometimes the best thing you can do is press pause… and press play on a comfort show. Whether you’re curled up with snacks or half-watching while folding laundry, these Netflix gems are perfect for when you need to unwind.

Taking a mental break isn’t lazy… it’s necessary. So give yourself permission to unwind, throw on a comfort show, and let your brain recharge. Your to-do list will still be there tomorrow, but you’ll feel a lot better tackling it after a little rest.