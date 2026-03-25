The Bagel Renaissance Is Happening in LA: Here’s Where You Should Go

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The “Bagel Renaissance” is a term coined for the current surge of bagel restaurants opening throughout Los Angeles. This surge initially occurred in New York, famous for its bacon, egg, and cheese bagels. It has now reached LA and is only growing in popularity with social media posts. Here are my reviews of bagel places and whether they are worth your while.

PopUp Bagels

This bagel chain has taken over my For You Page. I finally decided to take the trek from my UCLA dorm to the Brentwood location, and I was NOT disappointed. Their clever tactic for cream cheese application, while unorthodox, made the experience of eating the bagel all the more fun.

@savedyouaplace 🥯 Popup Bagels — Brentwood, Los Angeles CA This viral bagel spot just opened in LA, and it might have some of the best bagels i’ve tried. They are known for the rip and dip method. The bagels and schmears were delicious. It’s a perfect spot to grab breakfast or lunch in Los Angeles. #losangeles #bagel #breakfast #lafood #brentwood ♬ ENDO SMOKE – Shadowstar PopUp Bagels

Layla’s Bagels

Layla’s Bagels has the most beautiful bagels. They apply cream cheese in the traditional way, but they have an extremely aesthetically pleasing display of toppings. They have both sweet and savory options! Whether you choose honey and fruit or salmon and dill, you will enjoy every bite.

calic BAgel

This Korean-style bagel restaurant went viral on TikTok for how fluffy and crispy the bagels look. They are most well known for their Korean Cream Cheese Garlic Bagel. These bagels are stuffed with cream cheese and then put in the oven and covered in butter and herbs.

Pop’s Bagels

Sooo yummy. It’s more similar to the New York bagels. The Bacon, Egg, and Cheese is fabulous. Although less original in its craft, these bagels have basically everything you can ask for in a bagel.

Amo Coffee

While not solely a bagel place, the bagels here are fantastic. The coffee and matcha are pretty good too – and are an excellent pair with a bagel. I also love the atmosphere inside.