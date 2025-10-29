The 5 Summer Fridays Products I’d Take to Survive a Deserted Island

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Most would think of a fire starter, a knife and probably a raft to brave a deserted island. But amidst the coarse sand and scorching heat, I would need an ointment or two to avoid looking like an island creature myself. And after moving to LA, my skin has only recently become acclimated to the dry weather, so I have some experience.

Usually deserted island marooning doesn’t entail bringing along more than the living essentials, but in this version, we get to bring five more products, and my list is curated to help you look your best while taking care of the other, more existential things.

Before I present my five Summer Fridays MVPs, I add that using these products in tandem with a simple, consistent routine (along with genuinely enjoying this act of self-care) was what worked best for me.

1. Cloud Dew Gel Cream moisturizer

If I was surrounded by miles of untainted ocean water, the first thing I’d do is go for a morning swim (we can disregard my questionable survival instincts for this). To combat the dryness inevitably produced by salty water, I would use this moisturizer. It’s cool and dewy and keeps the skin feeling hydrated and refreshed especially after a usual cleanser in your morning routine. It also provides a smooth base for your favorite clean-girl makeup look.

2. Shadedrops spf 30 mineral milk sunscreen

Before anything outdoorsy can occur, a quick sunscreen application would be a good call. Summer Friday’s edition fits well into a typical morning routine after the Cloud Dew moisturizer and thankfully minimizes the traditional sunscreen-ghost look. It sits light on the skin and has several shade matches for a natural, glowy finish.

3. Heavenly Sixteen All-in-one face oil

While glowing bright and calling attention to myself amongst unknown, hungry animals may not be the best idea, this face oil brings a new dimension to my dry skin even after just one or two uses a week. Similar to the Shade Drops, I didn’t find the face oil to be heavy or clog pores, and it worked as a perfect occasional pick me up during some skincare routine slumps.

4. Lip Butter balm

This one might be indulgent, sue me. I personally struggled with dry lips when I moved to LA and realized no amount of gloss can really outdo a simple balm. Whether you’re sweating, cooking up an island meal, or the scarcity of pure water is finally getting to you, the butter balm would keep the lips refreshed and give them a natural and subtle pop of color.

5. R+R mask

As another sunny day on the deserted island concludes, and you wind down to the sound of waves crashing on the shore (for your sake I hope it’s the only sound), I would apply a little of the R+R mask to clear your face of any dead skin/dirt accumulation. Similar to the oil, this mask worked well for me once or twice a week and its grainy texture feels rejuvenating on the skin under a smooth moisturizer.

Congratulations on surviving a day on the island and enduring the dryness culprits. Even if your morale is low, hey, your skin looks fabulous!