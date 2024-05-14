Tennis-Core Is In Full Effect With These Serving Looks!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Yes, you heard it correctly! Tennis-core is back and better than ever after the premier of Zendaya’s latest production Challengers. The comfortable yet chic and put-together aesthetic that Zendaya adopted in this film definitely got the wheels turning on the return of such an iconic fashion trend. We’ve seen this athleisure style in the past from Princess Diana to 202 when tennis skorts were on everyone’s radar. As a tennis player myself, I am beyond excited to pull out my pleated skirts and tennis dresses for this spring season. For inspo on how you can achieve this trendy fashion aesthetic, there are plenty of places to look!

Zendaya’s take on the classic “tennis whites” presents an elevated and elegant, yet effortless look. A simple white dress speaks volumes on her classy character as she embodied her Challengers character, Tashi, throughout her press conferences. Having some fun, light colored pieces like these will definitely be a love all this spring!

Tennis dresses are the way to go, and Challengers surely made it a loud statement. Not only are they the most comfy piece of clothing to put on your body, but tennis dresses also give off a put together and clean aesthetic. With the built in sports bra and shorts, I will surely be seen going to class in my tennis dresses as the weather gets warm. You can even get fun with it and incorporate some summery colors like a pink or yellow!

Lastly is the entire idea of matching sets. Not everyone can casually wear Jacquemus tennis couture, but you can definitely adopt this style with the concept of matching sets. Whether it’s just a monochrome linen pant and crop top moment, or matching patterned skirt and blouse, something about a matching set gives off organized and confident. Add a collar to the look and you’ll surely be giving boss lady like Zendaya this spring.

You heard it here first! Get your tennis skirts and linen sets out because Zendaya has brough back tennis-core, and from the looks of it, this will be the trending style of spring 2024.