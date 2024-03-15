10 Must-Have Travel Necessities For an Unforgettable Spring Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

With my Spring Break trip to Florida right around the corner, I have been absolutely itching to get my booty on that beach and to soak up some sun (and, no, not even Miami’s anti-spring breaker propaganda can stop me). But before I board that plane, let’s talk travel essentials! And no, we’re not just talking about sunglasses and flip flops here. We’re diving into a world of downright essential items that will take your spring break from average to absolutely unforgettable. So, buckle up (literally) and get ready to discover the ten must-have travel necessities that will ensure your (and my) spring break is a wild ride we’ll never forget!

HEATLESS HAIR ROLLER

Personally, I plan on doing everything in my power to step off that plane looking like I just exited a beauty salon. And since I already plan on getting my fair share of heat exposure during my vacation, why not use those 4+ hours cramped in economy for a heatless curl treatment? With a heatless curl roller, you can style those locks in an updo for the entirety of the flight and walk off with the equivalent of a bombshell blowout. @yeshipolitoo Airplane blowout on an overnight flight lol 💁🏼‍♀️ rolled the bottom part backwards bc of limited space. You can see the way the curls go inwards that way. #airporthairstyle #grwmplaneedition #overnightcurls #overnightblowout #blowouttutorial #heatlesscurls #heatlessblowout #heatlesshair #hairtok #leggingcurls #heatlesscurlstutorial #overnighthairstyles #blowout #hairblowouthacks #hairblowouttutorial How to blowout hair Overnight heatless curls Overnight heatless blow out on plane ♬ original sound – Yesenia Hipolito

SPF, BABY!

Not only will I be facing extreme heat exposure on the beach, but also on the plane ride there! Flying frequently can expose your skin to high levels of UV light if you aren’t careful. So, to prevent your skin from any unnecessary damage, bring a convenient sunscreen stick to reapply as you fly! My personal favorite is Supergoop!’s Glow Stick with 50 SPF that is absolutely guaranteed to keep your skin protected and glowing during your getaway. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supergoop! (@supergoop)

TRAVEL-FRIENDLY WATER BOTTLE

Being in the sun all day and only drinking spicy margaritas can be pretty taxing on your body’s hydration levels. Something that always reminds me to drink water is bringing my water bottle with me at all times. Whether you have an Owala, Stanley, or Hydro Flask, bring it along for the ride! If you really want to amp up your hydration levels you can also bring along some electrolyte supplements to keep those hangovers at bay! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Owala (@owala)

HYDRATING LIP BALM

This one may seem basic, but it will make a world of difference. Airplanes and even small changes in moisture or heat can have an impact on your lips. Bring along a lip balm to keep those lips soft and plump throughout your trip. If you are going somewhere tropical like me, go for a balm that has SPF in it (because your lips need protection too!). However, if you’re looking for convenience, Hailey Beiber’s company Rhode offers a phone case with a built-in holder for their peptide lip tint that is perfect for touch-ups on the go! View this post on Instagram A post shared by rhode skin (@rhode)

SHOE PROTECTOR CASE

Now, this one is a bit niche but absolutely necessary if you have plans to go out to a nice dinner and drinks. If you’ve ever frequented Rocco’s or another club of choice, you know that those floors can get sticky. Very sticky. Save yourself the trouble of having to clean off your other clothes and give your shoes their own case to keep the rest of your belongings clean! @shoptoday You’ll never want to travel without this space-saving shoe organizer again. Tap the link in our bio to shop! #amazontravelhack #shoeorganizer #packingcubes ♬ original sound – Shopping Recommendations

HARD-SHELL SUITCASE

Not only will a hard-shell suitcase make sure that your wardrobe and accessories stay protected, but a great suitcase can be an amazing investment for any girl on-the-go. There are even some hard-shell suitcases that have built-in cup holders for your mandatory morning iced coffee or a phone charger for emergencies. I mean, who wouldn’t want that? @itsemilyleah Amazon Travel Must-Haves🛩️☁️🎧 + everything is on my Amazon under “travel essentials” #amazontravelmusthave #travelmusthaves #amazonfinds #primeday2023 ♬ original sound – Emily Leah

JEWELRY ORGANIZER

I know I’m not the only one who has lost some of their favorite necklaces to knots that are just impossible to get out. As a dainty necklace lover, it’s an absolute necessity for me to have a jewelry organizer to make sure that my necklaces stay untangled and protected. Not only will this make sure your jewelry stays pristine, but it also will prevent you from misplacing or losing any important or expensive jewelry that you bring along with you on your trip. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simple & Dainty Jewelry (@simpleanddainty)

OVER-the-ear headphones

When you’re on the move, a good pair of over-the-ear headphones is a lifesaver. Whether you’re zoning out to your favorite tunes during a long flight or drowning out the noise of fellow beachgoers with a podcast by the shore, headphones can provide immersive sound quality and comfort for hours of uninterrupted entertainment. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashrafs Bahrain (@ashrafsbh)

bikini coverup

A bikini coverup is more than just a fashion statement — it’s a versatile piece that transitions seamlessly from beachwear to casual street style. Throw it on over your swimsuit for a quick trip to the beachside café or pair it with shorts for a laid-back stroll along the boardwalk. Yes, in Florida it may be commonplace to strut your stuff in just a bikini, but why not add a cover-up to prevent an uncomfortable sunburn? With its lightweight fabric and breezy design, a coverup has the perfect blend of style and practicality for any spring break adventure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)

Tote bag