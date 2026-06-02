Spring Into Summer: My Top Picks To Get You Ready For Summer in Socal

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With summer just around the corner, I have been trying to transition my mindset of staying in and grinding out my work into a mindset of going out to enjoy the sun. In my mind, there are a few items that are essential to having a great summer and enjoying it to the fullest extent. Southern California can get hot, so it’s important to be prepared for the summer so you do not spend the whole time avoiding the heat indoors. Here are my top picks of items that will make your summer even better.

Custom Speaker JBL now allows you to personalize a speaker to give it a look unique to you. You can upload an image, edit the text that will be displayed on the speaker, and even add stickers! This is a perfect item to help you enjoy the summer because, for the best summer energy, a speaker is essential. Showing up to the beach and nobody having a speaker is one of the worst feelings, but with this, not only will you bring the music, but you will also be bringing the style! It is on the pricier side for speakers due to the customization, but my JBL speaker has not failed me yet. View this post on Instagram Title Growing up in San Diego, I am used to just grabbing random old towels from my house to use at the beach. However, this summer I want to step up my game by investing in some cute beach towels. Like the custom JBL, having a towel with a cute pattern can show off your personality and overall improve your beach experience. Personally, I want a towel with bright colors and patterns that will look great in pictures and also feel great when I lie on it or use it to dry off. This towel, which I found from Paper Plane, is super absorbent while bringing all the patterns and colors I desire. View this post on Instagram Waterproof Jewelry As someone who likes to think of myself as low maintenance, it drives me crazy to have to take all of my jewelry off every time I go in the water or take a shower. With the amount I go to the beach in the summer, wearing jewelry at all almost feels impractical. That’s why I make sure that all of my jewelry is waterproof. Waterproof jewelry can be on the pricier side, but En Route Jewelry has some great pieces that do not tarnish in their waterproof collection at an affordable price. I have taken their jewelry to Hawaii, and I shower in it every day, and it still has not tarnished. View this post on Instagram

I think it is important to use what you have before buying new things, but if you are in need of a speaker, jewelry, or a beach towel, these are the ways to go. Sometimes, having an item that speaks to you as these do to me can completely elevate your experience and bring an extra level of fun to the summer. These are three items I know your friends will be jealous of, so do not be afraid to send them the links!