So Close to What: A Definitive Ranking of Tate McRae’s Latest Album

If you’re anything like me, So Close to What has been on repeat for the past two weeks – whether I’m walking to class, doing homework, or dramatically staring out the window like I’m in a music video. Even after countless listens, I just can’t seem to get enough of Tate’s mix of heartbreak, empowerment, and pop perfection. Ranking all 16 tracks was no easy feat, since I love them all (really, Tate can do no wrong), but here’s my best attempt.

No I’m not in love

It physically pains me to put this song last because I genuinely love it, but unfortunately, something has to take the final spot. This track is built on contradiction, with Tate playfully denying her feelings while making it painfully obvious she’s in deep. It’s fun yet emotionally charged, bringing in lyrics about vulnerability and denial. Favorite lyric: “If I slip and I somehow say it / You should know in advance I’m wasted”

Greenlight

The metaphorical “green light” in this song refers to Tate knowing she can go ahead but feeling weighed down by unresolved feelings. She captures the internal tug-of-war between wanting to move forward but being unable to let go of the past, which is a feeling many can relate to. The song’s raw lyrics and somber tone make it a standout, even if it’s ranked near the bottom – not because it’s bad, but because there are just so many great tracks on this album. Favorite lyric: “I can’t unhear shit I been told / Guess I never healed right”

2 hands

A truly fun song about wanting less talk and “a lot more touch” in a relationship. With a catchy beat, Tate sings about not wanting fancy jewelry or words of affirmation and instead just needing action from her partner. Tate makes it clear she doesn’t require expensive gifts – she just wants real connection. Favorite lyric: “And I know you could spoil me plenty more / But I don’t really trust that anymore”

bloodonmyhands (Ft. Flo Milli)

This track just radiates confidence. It captures the empowerment of breaking free from a toxic relationship and finding independence. Flo Milli’s rap brings more fun, fierce lyrics to the song, making it a great track with the perfect amount of attitude. Favorite lyric: “Dance like I can’t be bothered, know it kills you / Bounced back and found another, and he hates you”

It’s ok I’m ok

I definitely think this song would have been higher on my ranking if I hadn’t burned myself out from listening to it nonstop since Tate released it as a single. The lyrics are clever, the beat is infectious, and the choreography is show-stopping. Oh, and the bridge? A masterpiece. Favorite lyric: “And she be like, ‘He’s so perfect’ / I be like, ‘Oh, what version?’”

Means I care

This song is (unfortunately) very relatable, as Tate sings about how she shows her affection in complicated ways. Tate confesses that when she pushes people away, it’s actually because she cares too much. The tune faintly reminds me of “love nwantiti” by CKay, which makes it even more addictive. Favorite lyric: “If I cut you off, it just means I care / Downright shut you out, must mean that it’s goin’ somewhere”

Nostalgia

A bit of a slower song than I’m used to for Tate, but I still love it. During Spotify’s So Close to What listening party, she said the idea came to her after a conversation with her dad during the THINK LATER World Tour. She reflects on how time slips away before we even realize it, and the way her voice cracks in certain parts makes it all the more emotional. Favorite lyric: “Every time that I drink and heart that I break / It’s a truckload of regret and stupid mistakes”

Like I do

Tate’s frustration is palpable in this one, as she calls out someone who mimics her rather than truly knowing her. I especially love the little interlude where she expresses her confusion over what this copycat really wants, and ends it by screaming, “Get the fuck away from me!” Iconic. Favorite lyric: “I ain’t never seen that many faces / I ain’t never ever wanna ever switch places”

I know love (Ft. The Kid LAROI)

This one dives into Tate and The Kid LAROI’s relationship, as they trade lyrics about how love can overwhelm you. Tate and LAROI’s voices blend seamlessly, describing the beginning of their relationship. It has an undeniable energy, and the music video is the cherry on top. Favorite lyric: “New love, new plans, new script / Yeah it’s only the beginnin’ but it’s happening quick, boy”

Revolving door

The music video? Amazing. The song itself? Even better. The whole song centers on a metaphor of Tate coming back to a relationship “like a revolving door,” even though she’s previously tried to call it off. The chorus is one of those ones you can’t help but sing along to, and it’s’ just an all-around great track. Favorite lyric: “I’m supposed to be an adult, but fuck it, I need a minute”

Sports car

I was OBSESSED with this song when she released it last month, and while a few newer tracks have edged it down the list, it’s still pop perfection. It’s sexy, fun, and layered with meaning – capturing the fear of commitment while embracing the thrill of the moment. Favorite lyric: “Thinkin’ ‘bout what we did before this verse”

Siren sounds

Originally cut from THINK LATER, this bonus track found its rightful place on So Close to What, and thank God for that. Tate paints a vivid picture of a toxic relationship she knows is destructive but can’t seem to leave, comparing it to a burning house. Favorite lyric: “Might be crazy to stick this out / But we can’t see all the flames around”

Dear god

This track is constantly in my head. Tate pleads with God to help her move on from someone who’s still consuming her thoughts, making it both clever and deeply relatable. The soaring vocals and euphoric production add even more to the song, and I can’t stop singing this one. Favorite lyric: “Get his imprint out of my bed / Take ‘amazing’ out of our sex”

Miss possessive

With an opening line featuring Sydney Sweeney’s iconic “No, seriously, get your hands off my man,” this song immediately sets the tone. The chorus is addictively bold, exploring jealousy and staking a claim in a relationship. It’s the perfect high-energy way to kick off the album. Favorite lyric: “I know what you are, tryin’ so hard / Runnin’ ‘round tryna fuck a star”

Purple lace bra

At first glance, this track might seem purely sensual, but Tate herself has explained that it carries a much deeper meaning. She sings about feeling unheard in a relationship, only getting attention when she’s pleasing her partner – but it also serves as a powerful commentary on how the media hypersexualizes her, reducing her to what she wears rather than who she is. It’s raw, heartbreaking, and layered. Favorite lyric: “I’m losin’ my mind, I’m losin’ my head / You only listen when I’m undressed”

Signs