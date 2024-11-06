Smile You’re on Camera: Photobooths Take Over LA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Photobooths have been on the rise in Los Angeles, giving us the chance to capture memories with a take-home souvenir. Whether it’s a nostalgic throwback to vintage photobooths or the trendy Korean-inspired booths that have gained popularity, there are many locations to stop, pose, and smile for the camera. Photobooths provide a tangible and sentimental way to freeze a moment in time—whether you’re being silly with friends, sharing a sweet moment with someone special, or even enjoying a solo photoshoot.

Here are some of my favorite photobooth spots in LA:

The Film Seoul

Located in Koreatown’s Boba Story, The Film has the unique feature of printing photos as semi-transparent film strips. You can choose from various frame designs and colors to personalize your photos. While waiting for your pictures to develop, you can also treat yourself to some delicious boba, making the experience both photogenic and tasty.

potobox

Potobox, especially the location at Koreatown, is my go-to spot for a more customizable photobooth experience. Here, you have full control with this self-photo studio/kiosk—you can select from various backdrop colors and props ranging from hats, headbands, wigs, plushies, and glasses. For those who want to perfect their look, there’s even a Dyson available for last-minute hair touch-ups. For a change in perspective, the room with the high-angle camera option offers a different viewpoint, making this photobooth a great choice for creative photo sessions.

Life4cuts

Life4Cuts is the quintessential photobooth, especially when you’re in Orange County at The Source. This booth is commonly found in small dessert shops and Asian markets, and like Potobox, it provides a range of fun accessories and props to use. What sets Life4Cuts apart, though, is the wide selection of creative and limited-time-only frames, which give your photos a unique and artistic flair. Whether you want to pose with your favorite K-pop idol or try out adorable cartoon borders, these frames elevate the photobooth experience to a whole new level of fun.

Appledoll

For a completely different vibe, AppleDoll in Venice offers a vintage-style photobooth experience. This analog booth, dating back to the 1950s, develops classic black-and-white photos. The challenge—and fun—of this booth is its speed; the pictures are taken quickly, and there’s no way to preview how you look before the camera takes the snap. While it may not be as modern as other options, AppleDoll’s old-school charm provides a nostalgic experience and a throwback to the golden age of the photobooth.

Photobooths across LA provide a mix of nostalgia, creativity, and fun. Whether you’re looking for a classic, modern experience or a vintage throwback, these booths snap memories that you can hold onto for years to come. As photobooths continue to develop with unique designs, frames, and themes, one thing remains timeless: the joy of capturing memorable moments with just a smile. So next time you’re out in LA, grab your friends—or just yourself—and make sure to stop by one of these iconic booths for a keepsake you’ll cherish forever.