Season 3 Of Bridgerton Gave Me EVERYTHING I Needed

Just like everyone else, I was up until midnight on Wednesday, popcorn in hand and cozy blanket ready, for the most anticipated event of the year: the release of Bridgerton Season 3. If you’ve been living under a ginormous rock, Bridgerton is a romantic drama on Netflix that follows different love stories from the Bridgerton family each season. And the first part of Season 3 that dropped on Wednesday night – well, it had everything I needed.

Season 3 centers around Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, featuring the iconic friends-to-lovers trope. In previous seasons, Penelope’s schoolgirl crush on Colin was evident, while he only saw her as a dear friend. Well, this season, that dynamic changed completely.

From all the steamy tension during ballroom scenes to their “friendly” kisses, I was on the edge of my seat, geeking out like a little girl. Despite not being particularly interested in Penelope and Colin before, this season had me rooting for them to fall in love, even with Eloise, Colin’s sister, complicating things.

I loved the pair together and am so excited for Part 2 of Season 3 to drop on June 13th! I’m really hoping to see more of Eloise Bridgerton and her newfound friendship with Cressida Cowper. I know we’re not supposed to be rooting for them, but I love female friendships, so I could NEVER be a hater. I also hope we see more of Kate as Viscountess and, of course, a lot more build-up between Colin and Penelope. Their relationship moved pretty fast, so I’m looking forward to seeing more teasing and tension.

I don’t know about you, but I am currently counting down the days until I see the Bridgerton family on my TV screen again. Until then, I guess I’ll just have to rewatch Seasons 1 and 2 for a little refresher.

If you need some persuading to watch this latest season, this is your sign! Use a friend’s Netflix account if you need to; this show is a must-watch. And rumor has it: it gets a LOT steamier in Part 2.