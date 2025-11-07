Sanae Takaichi: The Woman Who’s Breaking Barriers but Holding Boundaries 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On October 21st, history was written in the very heart of Japan. Sanae Takaichi stood in Tokyo as the first woman to become Japan’s Prime Minister. Her achievement is both symbolically and fundamentally significant, given her gender and appearance. In fact, her election as the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party marked a historical moment for a party that has long been dominated by men. Therefore, her quick ascent to becoming Japan’s Prime Minister made it all the more momentous. For a country that has been criticized for their results within the World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report, this should be celebrated and seen as a win for feminists across the world… right?

Many feminists would argue otherwise.

Sanae Takaichi & (Anti) Feminism

Despite her party’s name, the Liberal Democratic Party, she largely represents the conservative culture within the LDP. Her ideologies include opposition to same-sex marriage, advocacy for traditional gender roles and support for stricter anti-immigration laws. In fact, Takaichi herself has openly stated that she wants to become the next “Iron Lady.” Her goal is in reference to Margaret Thatcher, the first woman prime minister of Britain, who was characterized by her rather conservative beliefs and animosity towards feminism. As a result, feminists across the globe have critiqued Takaichi’s election as being more of a facade rather than an inspiration.

But Takaichi appears to prefer it that way.

Throughout her campaign, Takaichi never appeared to strategize her gender. There was never an emphasis on winning the support of women, as showcased by her poll results. Among women, her support rate was only 20%. Instead, she centered her campaign on revitalizing Japan’s economy and strengthening national security. Therefore, it is no surprise that many Japanese women feel conflicted about the election result. On one hand, there is the sentiment that Takaichi’s role is one that has broken barriers. However, on the other hand, her lack of care toward gender equality seems to also support a boundary that future women will have difficulty walking across.

Feminist Perspectives

Radical and socialist feminists would argue that this boundary is part of the fundamental problem. Famous feminists like Bell Hooks and Audre Lorde have held the perspective that in order to achieve true liberation for women, there must be a fundamental transformation of society. In fact, despite their time, they have both already predicted and warned present women about anomalies like Sanae Takaichi. A famous quote from Audre Lorde puts it plainly,

“The master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house,”

emphasizing that by playing the game within the systems and structures of the patriarchy, there will never be true liberation. Additionally, within her work in Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center, Bell Hooks highlighted that by integrating women into current power structures, society will never be able to achieve true gender equality. Therefore, from the perspective of radical and socialist feminists, Sanae Takaichi is a woman in a position of power behaving like a man. In turn, it can be argued that instead of breaking barriers, Takaichi reinforces the boundaries of the patriarchy – with women now included.

Her Vision for Japan

Although her election brought a new face forward, Takaichi seems to be moving in an old direction. Her policies and present alliances seem to direct Japan back into a more conservative approach. This became increasingly apparent during her most recent meeting with the United States President, Donald Trump. Within their Summit Meeting, discussions revolving around military cooperation and tightened trade relations appeared to be steering Takaichi toward the favorable side of President Trump. For conservatives in both countries, the meeting was viewed as a victory, signified by the signing of a rare earths deal. However, the summit also drew a number of protests within Japan. Japanese citizens come out onto the streets, shouting concerns over Takaichi’s alignment with right-wing politics. Ultimately, the summit proved to be an indicator that although Japan has broken a symbolic barrier, the boundary will likely remain the same.