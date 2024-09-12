Rush Ready: Garde-Robe’s Glamorous Guide to UCLA Rush

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

If your Tiktok FYP isn’t filled to the rim with loads of girls posting outfit of the day rush edition videos, are you really on social media? Going through sorority rush can be emotionally and physically draining, but building your iconic and memorable outfits for each round is the cherry on top. Pressure to create the most beautiful outfits with such tedious attention to detail can be a lot for girls going through rush. Luckily, Garde-Robe created the perfect platform to fully envision what your style of the day will be!

UCLA’s sorority rush has four rounds: open house, sisterhood, impact/philanthropy and preference. As the days go on, the fanciness of the outfits progress. There tends to be a fine line of relaxed to casual to formal, but Garde-Robe carefully curated some nearly flawless outfit inspirations that will surely have you leaving a mark on houses across Sorority Row!

Open house tends to be the most exhausting. Not only is it the day where you get to visit every single potential house, but it’s also the first day where you truly exert your maximum social abilities. Potential New Members get a super cute Panhellenic tee-shirt on their orientation to wear for this round. This definitely requires you to step into your Project Runway shoes and try to make an outfit that will match any possible shirt since you won’t get it until the day before. Some fun ways to get creative with this is by choosing an elevated basic bottom with tons of statement accessories. Incorporating a pop of color in your shoes and some texture in your jewelry will surely set you apart from others!

Sisterhood is where you get to start displaying your personality through your looks! Learning more specific details of what each sorority is about is also a chance for the house to learn about you. Your outfit should be a hint at your personality, whether it be your favorite color or your most confident style. This day is more formal than open house, but still not extremely formal. Wearing a sundress or linen romper with a pair of unique sandals is ideal, and with such a simple foundation you can make this show your individuality. With flexibility in prints, fits and designs, you will shine bright (while being comfortable) in all of your visits!

So you’ve made it to the Impact round! Today is all about what community means to each house on the row, and how they intend to give back. Philanthropy is a HUGE part of being in a sorority, so by sharing this insight with you the house usually knows that there’s a deeper connection. That being said, now that you’ve developed connections with these houses it’s time to be memorable. Add a distinctive color into your dress and tie in some unique textures! Even throw on some heels to give it that sleek, sassy and classy vibe.

Preference is when it comes down to you as a Potential New Member. These final houses WANT you, but do you want them back? This will be the longest conversation that will be had all week, and it can even get a bit serious. To match the seriousness of preference, an elegant look is perfect for the occasion! High necks give a modest appearance, but with a chic back or a one-of-a-kind texture you will truly leave the house feeling the most confident.

Garde-Robe’s style guide and wishlist features make it so simple to turn your thoughts into reality. Instead of scrolling for hours and building questionable collages in your notes app, use Garde-Robe to build the exact outfit that you want. You’ll definitely be running home on Bid Day screaming “Go Greek!” with these gorgeous looks!