Room Makeovers That Stole Rush: Fall Edition

Cue the bright orange leaves underneath our boots, the wrath of raindrops on our window panes, and the unearthly howl of cool wind snuffing out the last embers of sorority rush. While I do think the seven AM call times and constant assailment on our vocal chords are better left behind, there were so many decor features receiving reactions and compliments during house tours that I think are worth keeping around for our rooms this fall, especially if you’re planning for some cozy, possibly pumpkin related, girls’ nights. (What would fall be without them?)

Presenting so many unique variations of rooms and decorations during the tours helped me recognize what guests tend to pick up on first and what earns those (non-ghost related) oohs and aahs we all love to hear.

Before entering a room, guests can already experience a foreshadowing scent in the hallway (and it’s hopefully not eau de dirty laundry). I found that having a subtle but noticeable scent, possibly by using a candle warmer, can be especially inviting. And if pumpkin spice is too on the nose for you, apple or outdoorsy scents work perfectly well.

Entering a room full of clashing colors and patterns would also personally set off my fight or flight. House guests really enjoyed the visual aspect of rooms employing simple color themes; some of my personal favorites to display were white/blue and white/pink. For fall, you could opt for shades of brown, or even experiment in the honey to orange spectrum. Outstanding rooms had bedsheets and pillows matching the color theme as well, but that’s honestly extra credit.

With a simple color theme in the bag, you have some creative freedom with your statement pieces. This is what guests usually circled around (small talk generator if you need it) and observed upon entry. I found that people often spent time admiring large pictures, especially with visibly happy people together, and would often comment on it being their favorite thing they saw in the room. Isn’t that wholesome?

Time for the details. Displaying items that a person had interacted with recently was a widely complimented (and honestly, probably accidental) finishing touch. In other words, avoid making it look like we just arrived at my grandma’s attic that hasn’t been touched in 30 years. Putting up a little calendar marked with upcoming events, exams or even a cute grocery list can catch reads and spark conversation about similar classes or events to look forward to.

To apply the final touches to your girls night worthy room, create clear spaces where sitting is encouraged. Bonus points if your guests don’t have to look around much for it. Some comfy pillows, a bean bag chair or even outward turned seats minimize the awkward stand-squatting.

Now it’s time to revamp your room for this fall, and you definitely don’t need a degree in interior design to make it memorable and inviting!