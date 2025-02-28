The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve been staring at your bookshelf, waiting for a book to jump out and rekindle your love for reading, trust me, you’re not alone. Sometimes, you just need magic, romance, and a touch of high-stakes drama to break free from a reading slump.

Enter: romantasy—a genre that blends fantasy and romance, giving us swoon-worthy characters, dazzling settings, and just enough “will-they-won’t-they” relationship tension to keep you up all night (waiting for them to arrive at the inn with one bed, of course). Whether you’re looking for fae courts, dark kingdoms, morally gray love interests, or high-stakes heists, these books will transport you to another world and remind you why you fell in love with reading in the first place.

1. Heartless by Marissa Meyer

For fans of: Villain origin stories, fairytale retellings, and heartbreak in the best way possible.

We all know the Queen of Hearts as Wonderland’s red-cloaked decapitator-in-chief, but have you ever wondered how she got there? Before Catherine became the tyrant we love to fear, she was a bright-eyed girl who dreamed of opening a bakery (yes, she just wanted to make pastries, and honestly, same). But when she catches the King’s eye and gets tangled with a mysterious court jester, her fate takes a devastating turn. Meyer’s lush storytelling makes this a whimsical yet gut-wrenching read—perfect for anyone who loves a tragic villain origin story.

2. Kingdom of Ash by Sarah J. Maas (Throne of Glass Finale)

For fans of: Epic conclusions, badass heroines, and battle scenes that make your heart race.

If you’ve journeyed through the Throne of Glass series, you already know Sarah J. Maas does not do anything halfway. This finale is an emotional rollercoaster, bringing Aelin Galathynius’ story to a stunning and action-packed conclusion. Expect high-stakes battles, deep friendships, gut-wrenching betrayals, and romances that will have you screaming into your pillow (your neighbors will hate you). If you’re looking for nonstop action, swoon-worthy romance, and a protagonist who refuses to give up, this book will reignite your reading fire.

3. Caraval Series by Stephanie Garber

For fans of: Magical competitions, strong sister relationships, and dazzling world-building.

Imagine The Night Circus and The Hunger Games had a baby—welcome to Caraval, an enchanting game where nothing is as it seems. Sisters Scarlett and Tella get caught up in a world of illusion, romance, and deadly stakes, where the line between fantasy and reality blurs. Garber’s writing is so insanely atmospheric, it almost feels as if you’re stepping into a dreamscape full of secrets the second you start a new paragraph. If you love fast-paced plots, gorgeous descriptions, and slow-burning romance, this series is your next obsession.

4. Once Upon a Broken Heart Series by Stephanie Garber

For fans of: Fairy tales gone wrong, morally gray love interests, and romantic tension so thick you could cut it with a knife.

After I finished this series, I seriously thought my life was over. If you love romance, but also a good dose of betrayal and heartbreak, this is for you. Set in the same universe as Caraval, this series follows Evangeline Fox, who makes a deal with the dangerously charming Prince of Hearts (aka, the ultimate book boyfriend). What follows is a whirlwind of curses, deception, and fate-twisting choices. Garber’s ability to make every page feel like a fever dream dipped in gold will have you devouring this series in a weekend. My only tip? Read the Caraval series before the OUABH series in order to best understand the world timelines.

5. A Dawn of Onyx by Kate Golden

For fans of: Captive romance, dark fantasy, and heroines discovering their inner strength.

Arwen, a healer, is kidnapped by a ruthless king and taken to his kingdom, where she learns she possesses a rare and powerful magic. Caught between duty and desire, she must navigate a world of dark secrets, shifting alliances, and a smoldering romance that keeps you guessing. If you love the tension of captor-captive romances, but also want a strong heroine who refuses to be controlled, this book is for you.

6. The Shadows Between Us by Tricia Levenseller

For fans of: Morally gray protagonists, enemies-to-lovers, and heroines who take what they want.

Alessandra has a plan: seduce the Shadow King, marry him, and then murder him to steal his throne. Simple, right? Well, not when the king himself is full of secrets—and not so easy to kill. What follows is a deliciously dark romance with power struggles, deception, and sizzling tension. If you love confident, ambitious heroines and romance with an edge, this book is your new obsession.

7. The Veiled Kingdom by Holly Renee

For fans of: Forbidden love, political intrigue, and slow-burn fantasy romance.

This book is perfect for those who crave a story where love and destiny collide gradually. Set in a magical yet dangerous world, two characters from opposing sides are forced together, testing their loyalties and their hearts. Expect tension, magic, and beautifully written prose that sweeps you away with every word.

8. One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig

For fans of: Gothic fantasy, haunted heroines, and dark, eerie romance.

Elspeth has a monster living inside her mind (no big deal), and when she crosses paths with a mysterious highwayman, she’s thrust into a world of forbidden magic and deadly secrets. Gillig’s writing is atmospheric, eerie, and utterly spellbinding—perfect for fans of dark fairy tales and brooding love interests.

9. Gild by Raven Kennedy

For fans of: Dark retellings, flawed heroines, and unique premises.

Auren has been turned to gold and locked away in a palace by the legendary King Midas. But when she realizes she’s more prisoner than treasure, her journey to freedom and self-discovery begins. This book takes the Midas myth and gives it depth, trauma, and one of the most empowering character arcs in the romantasy genre.

10. Lightlark by Alex Aster

For fans of: Deadly games, reluctant rulers, and high-stakes romance.

As everyone may know, Alex Aster (the absolutely iconic Tiktok author) used her social media following to get this series published. Let’s just say, Aster’s fanbase knows what the people want. In her story, every hundred years, six rulers must compete in a brutal competition to break a curse. Isla Crown must lie, betray, and possibly fall in love to survive. With its lush world-building and jaw-dropping twists, Lightlark is unputdownable with a strong enemies-to-lovers romance throughout.

11. Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

For fans of: Found family, heists, and morally ambiguous bad boys.

A crew of outcasts, thieves, and schemers attempt the heist of a lifetime. It’s got banter (yes, and I mean banter), slow-burn romance, and heartbreakingly complex characters that will stick with you long after you turn the last page.

12. The Cruel Prince by Holly Black

For fans of: Fae court intrigue, enemies-to-lovers, and backstabbing galore.

With this series being one of the biggest and most well-known within the romantasy genre, you can say that romantasy fans were correct in hyping up this novel. It follows Jude, a mortal girl raised in the ruthless fae world, who becomes determined to seize power, no matter the cost. Enter Cardan, the cruel prince who makes her life hell. Expect schemes, tension, and a romance that burns slow but bright. Even though the male love interest in this series may have a tail, I promise this read is way more than it may seem, so give it a shot.

Whether you love epic battles, dark love stories, or cutthroat politics, I promise that these romantasy reads will cure any reading slump. For the next five to ten business days, I’ll be embarking on my newest romantasy literary adventure. I hope to see you there!