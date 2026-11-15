This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The music industry is a tough sea to navigate, particularly for new singers. Female pop stars like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ariana Grande are ruling the charts, which we definitely love to see. However, it’s not too hard to notice how few new male pop singers are breaking through.

Male artists like Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes, and Justin Bieber have had a lasting impact on the music industry and the hearts of pop fans, but when you put it in perspective, when was the last time we heard of a brand-new name making it past a one-time hit? In the past couple of years, we’ve had exciting new young male voices like Sombr and Conan Gray, but the audience’s favorite sweet boy is definitely Malcolm Todd.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, a 16-year-old LA teenager picked up a bass guitar and started composing music for fun. What began as a hobby led to him learning acoustic guitar, keyboard, and digital music production on his computer. During a gap year, while scooping ice cream at a local Cold Stone, Malcolm released his first project, Demos Before Prom, and it changed his life and future. Releasing music in the digital age is a tricky business, as there’s no guarantee that an artist will stay relevant or find an audience. But Malcolm is a living example that as long as you have the passion to do something, you can succeed in your own way.

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Fast-forward to 2023, when Malcolm’s hard work began to pay off. To promote his music, he began using TikTok and was successful in making his songs “Art House” and “Roommates” go viral. Listeners immediately fell in love with his vocals, catchy tunes, and relatable lyrics.

It was only a matter of time before his online hype turned into real-world success. Later in the summer, Malcolm began to expose himself through live shows in California, and his headline show sold out immediately 一 proving that his internet fans were eager to see him perform live. Eventually, major music labels took notice of the rising artist, and he signed a record deal with Columbia Records.

In 2024, Malcolm released his breakout mixtape, Sweet Boy. This project was a massive hit that impressed both young listeners and critics alike. His first headlining tour across North America also sold out venues in major cities, and Malcolm’s career moved at a faster pace. In 2025, Malcolm dropped his self-titled debut album, Malcolm Todd, which featured fav favorite hits like “Chest Pain (I Love)” and “Bleed,” a collaboration with Omar Apollo.

Now, in 2026, he solidified his status as a major artist with the release of his album, Do That Again, which became very viral and was positively received by audiences, while his 2024 viral song “Earrings” experienced a resurgence during the summer.



MY EXPERIENCE AT THE “DO THAT AGAIN” TOUR

Malcolm Todd is definitely one of my favorite artists. I’ve been following his career closely for a while now, and I am incredibly proud of all the success he has had so far. Last week, I had the opportunity to go to his LA concert for the “Do That Again” tour 一 and it was an amazing experience. After some consideration back in May, I decided that I wanted Malcolm’s tour to be my first concert, not knowing that I would love it way more than I expected.

His opener, 54 Ultra, definitely set the scene for Malcolm with his charming, alternative music. Thanks to my boy best friend, I was already acquainted with 54 Ultra’s music, and it was an amazing set that really encompassed his love for indie pop and Latin culture. By the end of his set, the audience was charmed and excited for the long-awaited arrival of Malcolm.

Overall, the concert was amazing. I think his album alone was pretty decent, but the actual atmosphere at the Greek Theatre was immaculate. Everyone around my friend group and me were dancing, singing, and jumping around. Malcolm’s band was also very talented, and it was nice that Malcolm would shout out to them every once in a while (for they tend to be one of the most underrated groups of people at a concert).

The visuals, which seemed sort of bizarre, were definitely accurate for the vibe of each song. Malcolm himself also kept the audience entertained. Not only did he sing the iCarly theme song, but he also brought out Omar Apollo for “Bleed.” Throughout the show, he reminded us how grateful he was for the support and for having such a large audience. He clearly wanted everyone to have a good time.

My favorite part was definitely the end of the concert, when he finished his set with “Roommates.” He told us to turn off all of our devices and simply enjoy the moment. He then proceeded to sing “Roommates” all over again, and that was the best thing he could’ve done. It enabled us to enjoy everyone’s presence and the song itself way more than if we had been recording with our phones. If anyone ever has the opportunity to attend one of Malcolm’s concerts, I would absolutely recommend it for the wholesome experience.

Malcolm Todd, our generation’s Sweet Boy, is a phenomenal artist who still has a bright career ahead of him. His story — from picking up new hobbies during the pandemic to becoming the self-proclaimed “wholesome rockstar” we know today — should inspire people to pursue their passions and enjoy the present moment.

In a world where people are too concerned with public image, record sales, and Billboard charts, I think it is important that every once in a while we are reminded of what truly matters in the music industry: the moments where you’re surrounded by people who can relate to your art and celebrate how far you’ve come. That well-known “I made it” moment for singers is an important milestone, and having been part of Malcolm’s closing show of the North American tour, I can confidently affirm that this Sweet Boy has the potential to do great things in the years ahead.