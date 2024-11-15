Ready, Set, Bake! Three Dorm and Wallet-Friendly Holiday Recipes You Have to Try

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Nothing makes me feel in the holiday spirit more than a home-baked sweet treat. Something peppermint, something pumpkin, something chocolate, and suddenly everything feels a little bit better. However, as I’m sure many others can relate to, getting that home-baked vibe from a Trader Joe’s shopping trip (as good as their selection is) or one of the many on-campus dining halls rarely elicits the same festive, excitatory emotions. There are times when I feel like I just have to bake something — whether as a coping mechanism, destressing activity or simply because I’m craving a special something; and if I feel this, I know I’m definitely not alone. In my desperation for baked goods in environments where the world is plotting against you (i.e. a dorm or sorority house that only has a fridge/freezer/microwave), I’ve compiled a list of three quick and easy goods I’ll be making this holiday season. I’ve done the leg work so you don’t have to — now your only job is to get your mixing bowl out, buy some choice ingredients and bake on.

1) Santa Hat Crispy-Treat Cheesecake Squares

Our first recipe comes courtesy of the Food Network Kitchen, and I’ve adapted some of their directions to be dorm-friendly. This recipe yields around 25 (less or more depending on how big you slice your rice crispies), only requires a microwave, fridge, and plastic bag in terms of utilities and is quite literally so yummy you’ll be wanting to make it every weekend.

What you need to make it food-wise:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

5 ounces mini marshmallows (about 1 cup tightly packed)

2 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Kosher salt

4 cups crispy rice cereal

One 1/4-ounce package unflavored powdered gelatin

Two 8-ounce packages cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup sour cream

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

25 medium strawberries, hulled

For the frosting:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 tablespoons cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Utensils/Utilities:

9 inch square pan (it’s good to have this in your dorm/apartment anyway! Can be super helpful for so many things! Very cheap at Target)

Aluminum foil

Spatula

Whisk

Microwaveable safe medium sized bowl (pyrex is a great brand)

Knife (to cut strawberries)

Directions:

Line a 9-inch square pan with foil, leaving a 2-inch overhang on two sides. Lightly coat the foil and a wooden spoon with cooking spray. For the cheesecake squares: Melt the butter in your medium bowl in the microwave for around 2 minutes, with a towel over it to protect against spillage. Add the marshmallows, honey, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and a pinch of salt, microwave for another 3 minutes. Stir with a spatula/spoon until the marshmallows have completely melted, 4 to 5 minutes (if needed, microwave for more time in 30 second increments). Add the rice cereal, and stir until the mixture is fully combined. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan, and press into an even layer while warm. Let sit at room temperature until firm, about 20 minutes. Then, wash your bowl (we’re using it again!). Combine the gelatin with 2 tablespoons water in a small microwave-safe bowl, and set aside to soften, about 5 minutes. Whisk the cream cheese on medium-high speed (option for an electric mixer if you have one, but otherwise handheld is perfect fine! Can also use a fork!) until completely smooth, about 1 minute. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the the sour cream, sugar, lemon juice, remaining 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and a pinch of salt, and whisk until smooth, about 2 minutes. Microwave the gelatin in 10-second increments, stirring as needed, until it dissolves, 30 to 50 seconds. Pour the gelatin into the cream cheese mixture, and beat on medium-high speed until incorporated, about 30 seconds. Pour the cream cheese mixture over the cooled crispy treat layer, and spread out evenly with an offset spatula or butter knife. Wrap the pan loosely with remainding auliminum foil, and refrigerate until the cheesecake layer is set, about 2 hours or up to overnight. For the frosting: Whisk together the butter and cream cheese by hand in a medium bowl. Add the sugar and vanilla and whisk until smooth and creamy. Cut the cheesecake bites into twenty-five 1 3/4-inch squares. Transfer the frosting to a piping bag or resealable plastic bag. Cut a 1/4-inch hole in the corner of the piping bag. Pipe a circle of frosting on the top of each square, about the diameter of the base of a strawberry. Place a strawberry cut side-down on top of each frosting circle, pushing down gently so that the frosting comes up around the bottom of the strawberry and resembles the base of a Santa hat. Pipe a ball of frosting on the tip of each strawberry for a pom-pom.

2) Peanut Butter Chocolate Delights

Because I’m a lover of peanut butter, but also sweet treats that make you feel good, this recipe had to be on the list. I first made these during our pandemic lockdown era and still to this day find myself craving it — and what makes it even better is it literally takes 30 minutes and also only requires a microwave and freezer. Full credit goes to Rachael Devaux and her online blog recipe, linked here.

What you need to make it food-wise:

For the peanut butter Filling

1/2 cup creamy salted peanut butter, (or sub any nut or seed butter)

2 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp melted coconut oil

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

2 scoops (or 3 tbsp) collagen peptides, (completely optional. Can leave out if not using)

5-6 tbsp coconut flour, (or sub 10 tbsp almond flour)

Chocolate Outer Layer:

1 tbsp coconut oil

1.5 dark chocolate bar , (or sub 3/4 cup chocolate chips)

2 tbsp coconut butter, melted then cooled

Utensils/Utilities:

Microwave

Freezer

Whisk

Medium sized bowl

Parchment paper or aluminum foil

Directions:

Whisk together creamy peanut butter, maple syrup, coconut oil and vanilla extract in a medium-sized bowl. Pour in collagen, if using, and coconut flour and stir thoroughly. Form dough into 2-inch circles and lay flat on parchment paper. Dough should make around 10-12. Once all dough has been shaped, place in the freezer for 15 minutes to harden. To make outer chocolate layer, melt coconut oil and broken up chocolate bar in bowl by microwaving in 30-second intervals and stirring. After the circles have hardened, remove from freezer and use two forks to dip in melted chocolate and back onto parchment paper or cooling rack. Chocolate should harden immediately. Store in airtight container in the freezer for weeks/months.

3) Bark.. Peppermint or otherwise

This list would not be complete if I didn’t mention some sort of chocolate-ey bark. Personally, when I’m studying and needing something (anything) to keep me going, reaching for a bite of this always does the trick. The brilliance here is if you have leftover Halloween candy (think Kit Kats, Butterfingers, Twix, Snickers, literally anything) that too can go on this bark. If you’re a traditionalist though, candy canes will always be an amazing choice. Super easy to prepare, this recipe is practically begging to be made, so don’t wait!

What you need to make it food-wise:

Coconut oil packets (I recommend Trader Joe’s!)

Bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips or large 1 lb bar of semi-sweet (or dark, your choice!) chocolate

Bag of white chocolate chips or large 1 lb bar of white chocolate

10 candy canes or about 2 cups of crushed candy

Utensils/Utilities:

Microwave

Fridge

Plastic bag (to mash up candy canes or candy)

Directions (adapted from Sally’s Baking Addiction)