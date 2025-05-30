Ranking the Best Bagels in LA as an East Coast Native 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Someone once asked me when I first felt homesick after moving to LA three years ago, and after racking my brain, the only thing I could pinpoint was being unable to find a good bagel.

Nothing brings me as much joy and comfort as an airy, chewy, toasted bagel with a good layer of cream cheese. Personally, I’ve been on a big sesame bagel kick recently, and I usually opt for a garlic and herb, veggie, or scallion cream cheese.

Connecticut born and raised as well as a bagel connoisseur and snob, I think I’m pretty qualified to judge bagels from LA.

It’s not all rumor that New York has better pizza and Bagels than LA, it’s science. NYC is known for its mineral rich water, comparable to Naples, Italy, while California water tends to be less mineralized, more chlorinated and “harder”, making dough less likely to rise.

Below is my list of LA bagels, ranked from worst to best.