Ranking the Best Bagels in LA as an East Coast Native 

Someone once asked me when I first felt homesick after moving to LA three years ago, and after racking my brain, the only thing I could pinpoint was being unable to find a good bagel.
Nothing brings me as much joy and comfort as an airy, chewy, toasted bagel with a good layer of cream cheese. Personally, I’ve been on a big sesame bagel kick recently, and I usually opt for a garlic and herb, veggie, or scallion cream cheese.
Connecticut born and raised as well as a bagel connoisseur and snob, I think I’m pretty qualified to judge bagels from LA.
It’s not all rumor that New York has better pizza and Bagels than LA, it’s science. NYC is known for its mineral rich water, comparable to Naples, Italy, while California water tends to be less mineralized, more chlorinated and “harder”, making dough less likely to rise.
Below is my list of LA bagels, ranked from worst to best.
- Noah’s New York Bagels
Tried and semi-true by every East Coaster in hopes of a solid bagel out west. Don’t let the name fool you, if you come looking for a “new york style” bagel, you’ll be extremely disappointed. That being said, located in Westwood and on most Southern California street corners, Noah’s is a solid option when you’re in a pinch and need a quick sandwich.
- New York Deli & Bakery
This could have been a pretty solid contender. However, I decided I needed to be different, per usual, and got garlic and herb cream cheese over the original. I’m not generally too picky when it comes to cream cheese varieties, but honestly this shmear was thick and grainy and I wasn’t a fan. That being said, my friend’s sesame toasted bagel with plain cream cheese, of which I took a bite, was pretty decent for an LA bagel. All in all, this place wasn’t awful and their bagels were definitely better than the ones from the grocery store, but I was still hopeful I would find a better bagel.
- Beverly Hills Bagels
Upon walking into this bagel shop, I felt like I was transported into a New York City deli. The prices however, were not as familiar. Pushing $20 for a bagel sandwich, I settled on a sesame bagel with herb cream cheese (my go-to), and I have to say I was pretty content with the quality of this bagel. Beverly Hills Bagels is known for boiling their bagels in filtered water to achieve a texture similar to New York’s soft water bagels. Followed by a thorough bake in the oven, an extra toast and a layer of cream cheese, these bagels are comparable to those in NYC for sure, but the price ultimately takes away from the authenticity, and I have to put Beverly Hills Bagels in third.
- Layla Bagels
Do not let the aesthetics fool you, Layla’s has a solid bagel to offer LA. While the fresh fruits and veggies may distract from the simplicity of a bagel and shmear, I’m here to attest that plain or extravagant these bagels are high quality (and I would hope so at their price point). I have tried a variety of Layla’s bagels, the pre-jam (with seasonal fruit), the scarlett (my personal favorite, with heirloom tomatoes, lemon and chili flakes) and my classic sesame bagel with herb cream cheese. Confidently, I can say that Layla’s Bagels are equally fluffy on the interior and crunchy on the outside, and stands at second place for the best LA bagel.
- Hank’s Bagels
While this shop was a bit of a drive out in Studio City, and by the time I arrived at 2PM all the bagels and schmears had been picked over, Hank’s Bagels is still my winner for the best bagel in LA. Out of the options presented to me, I opted for a plain bagel toasted with herb cream cheese, salted cucumber salad and maple chili glazed bacon. I know, my job is to rate the bagels, not the toppings, but oh my lord were these additions magnificent. I have never had more flavorful bacon in my life, and the cucumbers added an element of freshness and saltiness that cut the richness of the cream cheese. And, they had a solid freaking bagel. It’s safe to say I’ll be making a trip back to Hank’s very soon for a taste of CT in LA.