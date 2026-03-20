Ranking All Bridgerton Seasons from Worst to Diamond-Worthy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dearest gentle reader, it seems this author has found herself compelled to deliver the most awaited news. Season 4 of Bridgerton has finally graced our screens after two years since the last season’s debut. If you are obsessed with the show as much as I am, you know that Bridgerton is based on a book series consisting of eight books by Julia Quinn. Each of these books tells the love story of each of the Bridgerton siblings, as does each season.

Each season is filled with scandal, love, passion, gossip, and much more. Now that four seasons are out, we can start to see which season checks all the boxes and which one maybe doesn’t as much. It’s time for a new ranking!

Disclaimer: These are my opinions – everyone has a different opinion, and that’s ok!

. Season 3 As much as it hurts to put this season at the bottom, I think most people can agree that out of the four, it’s not the one that stands out. I’m not saying it’s bad, but some choices were made, and they weren’t the best. Season 3 tells the tale of the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Penelope had liked Colin since they were kids, and it was suggested that Colin liked her as well – he just did not realize. Despite this, I felt like their story was rushed. Also, I did not like how it took Penelope to almost get engaged to another man and get her “glow-up” for Colin to finally admit his feelings for her. Apart from that, they had to share screen time with Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and John Sterling (Victor Alli), taking away from much of their love story. It felt like there was so much going on apart from Penelope and Colin. I loved them in Season 4 though! View this post on Instagram Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton via Instagram . Season 1 Where it all started – Season 1 with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page).​​ The blueprint for the rest, and it wouldn’t be the show without them. The fake dating trope was cute, and the courtship and tensions at the beginning were great, but after, things started to get a little toxic. There was also a very controversial take on what happens between Simon and Daphne and the topic of having children, which is kind of hard to ignore. Also, we really haven’t seen them after Season 1 and 2, so it just feels weird that they aren’t present for important family events. I do love them though, because they introduced me to this show, and it was the beginning of a crazy and wonderful ride. Shondaland / Netflix . Season 4 Our latest season is led by our favorite rake Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). My expectations were definitely surpassed (definitely a close one with Season 2). I laughed and cried this whole season especially, as Hannah Dodd’s portrayal of Francesca’s grief was insane. I liked the Cinderella-inspired romance, which allowed them to include more of the servants and staff of each household. We were introduced to another world through Sophie and the themes of class dynamics. Their love seemed so genuine – it was very fun to watch. My only complaint is that they put the wedding scene in the credits! I know a lot of people missed it. The only reason I didn’t was because I had seen a clip of it on Instagram beforehand. View this post on Instagram Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton via Instagram . Season 2 The diamond of all seasons has to be Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma’s (Simone Ashley) love story in Season 2. This season was filled with tension, angst, passion, love, and all that has to do with the enemies-to-lovers trope. I may be biased because I love Kate and Anthony, but honestly, those ballroom scenes when they were staring across the room, you could literally cut the tension with a knife. They built up their love so well by having them meet up first alone at the park, already sparking that competitiveness in each other. I also loved the parallels between them, in the way that they are in charge of their families, and they take that duty seriously. This just makes it apparent that they are meant for each other. I wish we got to see a wedding scene at the end, though! Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bonus: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a Bridgerton spin off that eats down! If I were to rank it next to the Bridgerton seasons, it would probably be my top pick. I enjoyed getting a deeper insight into Queen Charlotte’s (India Amarteifio) and King George’s (Corey Mylchreest) relationship and the hardships they had to go through, making their love even stronger.

It also gave a new perspective as to why Queen Charlotte is the way that she is (closed-off), and why we don’t see much of George. The last season of them under the bed “hiding from the heavens” will forever live in my heart. It is truly one of the best scenes of the Bridgerton universe.