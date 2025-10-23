Paul Mescal is Headed Back to His Theatre Roots, Plus 5 Actors You Didn’t Know Were Hardcore Theatre Kids

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Paul Mescal is in a musical, and you won’t get to see it until 2040.

That’s right, readers. Paul Mescal is not only a theatre kid, but he’s bringing a fan favorite to the big screen. Merrily We Roll Along, a musical by Stephen Sondheim (writer of West Side Story, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, and so many more) follows three friends and their 20-year journey through their careers, relationships, and friendship. Franklin Shepherd (Mescal) finds himself lonely after abandoning a career as a Broadway producer to make it big in Hollywood. His two friends, Charlie Kringas and Mary Flynn are set to be played by Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein, rounding out an incredibly talented trio.

The catch is that the film won’t be released until 2040, as director Richard Linklater wants the film to be accurately shot, moving through a real 20 years of life. The studios backing the film are Blumhouse and Universal, which is both a risky and exciting choice for two production deities. It is rumored that they’ve already shot two sequences over their last 5 years of shooting, which leaves us only 15 more years to go!

This show has a bit of a tortured past, as it unsuccessfully opened on Broadway in the 1980s, only running for 16 performances, and closing with a thud. It was then revived again in 2024, and was a smash success starring Broadway favorites Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez. This production earned Radcliffe and Groff a Tony Award and got two others for the production as a whole. There is a filmed version of the show shot Hamilton style that will be released nationwide December 5th, which I highly recommend watching.

This is a big risk that requires an unbelievable amount of time, and a hefty monetary investment, but good things take time, and hopefully this will pan out well for the cast and creatives.

Now, for everyone’s favorite part- let’s talk about undercover theatre kids.