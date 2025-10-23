Pages by the Poolside: My Summer Reads and Reviews

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something so magical about reading in the summer. After a long, busy school year, having the freedom to pick up a book and relax in the sun is such a privilege. Despite facing an ugly battle with a slump, I picked up some amazing reads. Here’s an honest rundown of a few of the books I read this summer – including the perfect scenario to pick up each book and why you should put aside time to read.

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney

Sally Rooney’s fourth novel explores the grief of two brothers following the passing of their father. It dives into the complex relationships that the brothers have, both with each other and the various people in their lives.

The lack of quotation marks took me a while to get used to, as well as the questionable age gaps seen in this novel. However, Intermezzo is a thoughtful read that had me invested in the paths of each character. This is definitely a book that you need to give your full attention to, so it’s perfect for a cozy afternoon or evening in, especially with the soft patter of rain in the background to accompany your reading.

Happy Place By Emily Henry

Sometimes you need to read a feel-good, second-chance romantic-comedy. Happy Place is just that and more, with character growth, self discovery and the bonds of a friend group changing over time. I thoroughly enjoyed the witty banter that the characters shared, as well as the found-family friendship among the core group that Happy Place is centered around.

Haters of miscommunication and forced proximity, beware – this book would certainly not be your cup of tea! Personally, Happy Place was perfect to get me out of my slump and back into reading. This is a perfect Beach Read (get it, like Henry’s other novel?).

My Friends by Fredrik Backman

Fredrik Backman’s newest release, My Friends, follows two separate time frames (so fun!) – one exploring a group of four teenagers, 25 years earlier, and the other following an orphaned girl in the present. Backman truly never misses. This was definitely my favorite book I read this summer, offering a wholesome view on friendship, the ugly truth of childhood trauma and how art connects people. As a STEM major, this book made me think more about art as self-expression and its place in the world.

Backman is able to create a contemplative yet heartwarming read that is sure to tug at your heartstrings. The introspective nature of this read makes it perfect to digest on a long train ride in Europe. While reading, look out the window and admire the scenery.

Why Should You Read?

Reading has a variety of health benefits. It can expand your vocabulary, offer knowledge, stimulate your brain, reduce stress and improve memory and focus. But before I was aware of all of the benefits of reading, I read because of how much I loved it. There’s a book and genre out there for everyone, and it is imperative that we take the time to read – for empathy, knowledge and our own enjoyment.