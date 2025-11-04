New Generation Pop Girlies: Who Has the Sauce?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s face it. There are SO many new pop girlies on the scene. For me at least– and I’m overwhelmed and spoiled with choice. With all these new artists, who has the it factor, and who falls short?

Addison Rae

First off, the fact that a girl whose claim to fame came from renegading on TikTok is now selling out the Greek Theater and performing with Charli XCX at Coachella is something that should be admired within itself. Addison Rae released her debut album Addison in June, and since then, people have had a LOT to say.

Addison’s music pays homage to boundary-defying pop artists like Lana Del Rey, Madonna, Kesha, and most importantly Britney Spears. Addison has received a lot of criticism over her music and brand being inauthentic. Is she copying too closely to these pop icons? Maybe. Are the nostalgic references a bit passé? Probably. But, what I know for sure is that she has the sauce. This TikTok comment nailed the perfect response to someone calling her inauthentic: “Even though it’s a mess of reheated nachos, you can tell she studied each and every ingredient to make them.” Addison perfectly encapsulates the hyperpop manic pixie dream girl to a T, which makes her music stand out against the rest. Say what you will, but it’s rare to release five singles in a row—each outdoing the last—so that in just a few months, everyone and their mother knows every word.

My Fave Addison Rae Songs:

New York

Aquamarine

Headphones On

Sabrina Carpenter

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

I have a really hard time with Sabrina Carpenter. She is a fantastic performer, she leans into her sexuality and flips the script in modern heterosexual dating, knows how to satirize her experiences, and keeps her fanbase growing exponentially, marveling at which “Juno” pose she debuts at each show. Yet, the critiques of her music being repetitive at best and anti-feminist at worst do peak through.

In her most recent album, Man’s Best Friend, Carpenter portrays herself on the album cover on all fours with a faceless figure pulling her hair while she seductively looks into the camera. This album cover sparked massive controversy. Fans (and I) argue this puts women in a demeaning position alongside the album title Man’s Best Friend (obviously referring to herself and women overall) being analogous with a dog.

Aside from this, Carpenter’s music is fun to listen to. But that’s about it. Maybe I am spoiled by poetic pop stars like Lorde and Taylor Swift, but Sabrina Carpenter’s music has become stale to me. With such repetitive themes and melodies, it makes me think: How many songs about the same damn thing can she write? While I definitely see the criticisms with Sabrina Carpenter, I do enjoy listening to some of her songs and can see how she is breaking the bounds of being America’s Sweetheart.

My Fave Sabrina Carpenter Songs:

Tears

Don’t Smile

Feather

OLIVIA DEAN

The gorgeously graceful British 26-year-old Olivia Dean brings a refreshingly optimistic and heartfelt energy to the pop music scene. In just two albums she’s reached people all over the globe, pulling them (and myself) in with love. Dean’s music restores my confidence in love. Through her lyrics and overall essence, she preaches love of all kinds: platonic, self, and romantic. She describes her intention of her most recent album The Art of Loving was to portray the theme of “love in its different forms.” Dean blends R&B, pop, neo-soul, and jazz together to form the perfect synergy. In my opinion, what makes Olivia Dean stand out from the rest is her attention to detail in everything she puts out. Whenever I listen to Olivia Dean’s music, as corny as it sounds, I just feel good inside. Her music is warm and loving, poetic and familiar, and so incredibly human.

I was introduced to Dean’s music by my roommate/best friend who played the song “Dive.” Since then, I have completely fallen in love with her discography; I am eternally grateful to this friend for opening my eyes to Dean’s music. I have had the pleasure of spreading the Olivia Dean gospel to my other friends and family. The act of sharing music is an act of love. Once again showing that it all comes back to love. If you couldn’t tell already, I without a doubt believe Olivia Dean has the sauce.

My Fave Olivia Dean Songs:

Rein Me In

Let Alone the One You Love

The Hardest Part

KATSEYE

KATSEYE is marketed as a “global” K-pop group, based in LA and managed through a partnership with American Geffen Records and the Korean label HYBE. What draws people into KATSEYE is the diversity and general look of the group, I mean, its six hot girls with awesome outfits and killer dance moves, yet they’re missing the oomph. Their music is bland and generic, as many would say it sounds like something that would be played at Target (whatever that means, but I agree). The only time I’ve ever heard someone ask to put on KATSEYE’s music was the 6-year-old girl I babysit, and I think that should tell you something.

KATSEYE debuted in 2023 yet their breakthrough moment came from the viral “Better in Denim” ad by Gap. It makes sense. People started to love them because of their look and not their music. I mean, the ad features them dancing to the iconic “Milkshake” by Kelis, not even their own music. There’s no denying that these girls are incredibly talented, but something’s not working. I’m disappointed to see KATSEYE be such a flop, because I do love a girl group (and the art of them is clearly dying). In conclusion, KATSEYE does not have the sauce.

Unfortunately, the only work by KATSEYE that I can say I love is their Gap ad.

DOECHII

Phil McCarten/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

I guess Doechii falls more into the genre of rap, but since she’s caused a cultural avalanche this year and just because I admire her so much, I felt it was necessary to include her in this article. Doechii’s music is so special because her storytelling shines through in every single song she’s put out. I am indebted to UCLA forever for introducing me to Doechii at the 2024 Bruin Bash. Doechii’s style of rapping is incredibly idiosyncratic, with her animated and humorous lyrics and elaborate characters that she develops throughout the album Alligator Bites Never Heal. Her high-energy is apparent in every performance she does, and it goes beyond just the rapping. She’s a fantastic dancer, knows how to work a crowd, and makes it clear the intention of every lyric with her facial expressions and eye-rolls. In addition, her work ethic is so strong–she cares about her craft, and it shows.

Doechii’s outlook on her music and how it fits into the music industry makes it clear that her work is a labor of love, and she won’t bend to any limitations that may be put on her. In Pitchfork’s review of Alligator Bites Never Heal, the author writes, “Nobody puts Doechii in a corner. But if this is the sound of Doechii pushing against constraints, a little friction might not be the worst thing.”

My Fave Doechii Songs:

DENIAL IS A RIVER

Alter Ego

Nissan Altima

MY CONCLUSIONS:

So, who has the sauce?

Addison Rae – YES

Sabrina Carpenter – NO

Olivia Dean – YES

KATSEYE – NO

Doechii – YES