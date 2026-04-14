Need the Perfect Place to Visit? Escape to The Huntington This Spring!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The sun is shining in full force, flowers are blooming, and summer is right around the corner. It’s finally spring, arguably the most beautiful time of the year, and what better way to appreciate this beauty than to venture outside and explore new places.

One of my favorite places to explore all the beauty that nature has to offer is The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

Growing up in Long Beach, I have many fond memories of embarking on the under-an-hour drive to San Marino with my parents and sister. Running through the acres of beautiful scenery, exploring the children’s garden, and watching concerts on the lawn in the summer remain some of my favorite memories from my childhood. Even after moving farther away, it was still a place my family visited every time we went to Southern California, and over Easter I had the opportunity to revisit The Huntington with my family many years later, this time with a newfound appreciation of its beauty in the springtime.

The Huntington is part botanical garden, part museum, and part research library, and in my opinion is one of the most beautiful places to visit. With 120 acres of landscaped gardens and extensive art collections, it’s easy to spend hours there without getting bored. Whether you like to explore the thousands of different beautiful roses in the rose garden, enjoy a sophisticated reservation in the tea room, enjoy a picnic on the grass, take aesthetic Instagram pictures, or check out gorgeous sculptures and artwork, there’s plenty to do and explore.

With themed botanical gardens ranging from Japan to Australia to the desert, it feels like you’ve crossed continents and seen all the beauty in the world in under a few hours. Some of my favorites out of the 16 gardens are the Japanese Garden with its iconic moon bridge and restored historical houses, the Chinese Garden with its stunning pavilions, and the Sculpture Garden. Even with no prior knowledge or interest in horticulture, it’s hard not to be impressed by the gorgeous landscapes.

History and art buffs can also peruse the nearly 50,000 works spanning from America, East Asia, and Europe dating back as far as 2000 years ago. Although currently closed for renovation, the library contains a large collection of rare books and manuscripts all the way from the 11th century.

I always like to joke that if I was infinitely wealthy I would want to have my wedding at The Huntington (prices start at $40,000 and go all the way up to $100,000), but jokes aside I do hold this place very close to my heart and it has been one of my favorite locations my whole life. I highly recommend everyone to visit if they can.

All students get discounted ticket prices at $24 on Monday through Thursday with a valid college ID and it’s under an hour’s drive from UCLA’s campus, so this spring is the perfect time to check it out with your friends or loved ones.