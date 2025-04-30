Need Halsey Concert Outfit Ideas? Recreate these Iconic Halsey Looks at the For My Last Trick Tour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Halsey’s epic For My Last Trick Tour is just a few weeks away, and fans anticipate it will be a dress-to-impress event. Leading up to the release of their latest album, The Great Impersonator, Halsey impersonated a different musical icon every day, from Britney Spears to David Bowie. For fan tour outfits, Halsey impersonations are an easy and fun way to dress up on-theme (think Halsey Eras Tour!). If you’re still deciding on an outfit, like me, here are some of the best Halsey looks to recreate for the For My Last Trick Tour.

“Lucky” Cheerleader

Halsey returned to her cheerleader roots in the music video for “Lucky (All Or Nothing!).” Her cheer captain costume is bright pink with the word “lucky” across her chest, easily re-creatable with any pink cheer uniform and iron-on patch letters. For her makeup look, she wears the Performer Foundation from her brand, About Face Beauty. I can personally attest to this foundation being amazing (its longevity has served me well at so many concerts and other long events!). The rest of her look is also by About Face, of course, including the Matte Fluid Eye Paint and Cherry Pick Lip Color Butter (which I also love!).

“You Should Be Sad” Cowgirl

Halsey definitely takes the #1 spot on the Hot Country chart with their “You Should Be Sad” cowgirl look. The key characteristics of this look are the black cowgirl hat, rhinestone boots, and a standout black eyeshadow look. Wear these three components with any all-black western outfit, and you’ll be a clear callout to the iconic music video.

Y2K Halsey

While promoting her single “Lucky,” Halsey channeled her inner Britney Spears and wore a series of iconic 2000s outfits. She mixed and matched low-rise jeans and shorts, slogan baby tees, hoop earrings, a leopard print bag, and an array of hats and sunglasses. Her hot pink hair and matching pink shoes and accessories are what make these looks so memorable—so if you have pink hair (or need any inclination to dye it), a 2000s Halsey outfit is your perfect chance. Bonus points if you recreate her “Lucky” baby tee for this one.

The Great Impersonator

This look embodies The Great Impersonator, in which they make several references to jokers, magicians, and performance art. With this look, the makeup speaks for itself. Like every other iconic makeup look of theirs, the Matte Fluid Eye Paint is the central star, and I can also attest to loving these! Though most of their outfit isn’t pictured, you can see that Halsey is wearing a plain white tank and rocks her simple, natural hairstyle. It’s a perfect choice if you want to add a creative spin to a casual outfit and stay on-theme.

“Stay With Me” Halsey

For the beachy Barbie dream girls in Halsey’s crowd, her “Stay With Me” music video looks are easy to recreate and absolutely stunning. In one look, she wears a turquoise two-piece set with knee-high white healed boots (if you’ve gone to a Sabrina Carpenter concert in the past year, chances are you’ve got these boots in your closet, ready to be reworn). Bright colors are the key here: Halsey pairs her turquoise set with a purple About Face eyeshadow look, and ties everything together with long beach waves.

Cottagecore Halsey

Cottagecore is definitely Halsey’s most underrated aesthetic, and it deserves more love and representation in her crowds this year. In this look, they wear a pastel pink corset that feels like a soft and princessy take on the aesthetic of the If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power era. They pair it with a matching eyeshadow look using the About Face Matte Fluid Eye Paints in La Zona Rosa and Ballet Slipper (as a pink makeup girl, I’m always reaching for these two shades).

Pleated Mini Skirt and Graphic T-Shirt Halsey

When in doubt, take the easy route! On and off stage, Halsey loves to pair a pleated mini skirt with a graphic baby tee, cropped muscle tank, or oversized t-shirt. It’s the perfect way to style a Halsey merch shirt—and if you need any extra flair, add fishnet tights and black combat boots. The best part is, you probably already have this look in your closet.