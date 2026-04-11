My Weirdest Food Cravings as a Savory Over Sweet Person

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s nothing I love more than a snack, meal, or beverage that leaves me immediately reaching for a glass of water after.

Honestly, if it tastes vaguely like the ocean, vinegar, or straight-up salt, I’m probably going to love it. Here are some of my absolute favorite salty treats that I would choose over something sweet every single time.

Dirty martinis with extra olives

This is one of my more recent discoveries, and I fully stand by it.

I prefer these with not just a measly little splash of olive juice. I’m talking a dirty martini – practically olive brine with a hint of martini. The olives at the end are obviously the best part, and yes, I will eat every single one (bonus points if they’re stuffed with blue cheese or something similar).

If it doesn’t taste a little like salad dressing by the end, I probably won’t enjoy it to its full potential.

Pickles (bonus: pickle boats)

A regular pickle is already perfect, but pickle boats take things to another level. If you don’t know, they’re pickles hollowed out and filled with things like cream cheese, tuna, chips, or other toppings.

I first discovered this creation at the Grove’s farmers market, and I never looked back. Now, whenever I go, it’s a requirement to get one of these.

Anchovies

This is usually the point where people start judging.

Anchovies have a terrible reputation, but I genuinely think they’re misunderstood. They’re intensely salty, but that’s exactly what makes them so good.

They add so much flavor to things like toast, pasta, crackers, or pizza. A tiny amount can completely transform a dish (in the best way!).

Also, if you like Caesar salad dressing, congratulations – you probably already like anchovies. You just might not want to admit it.

Red peppers with (lots of) salt and pepper

This one is simple but never fails. Fresh red bell peppers have a natural sweetness, and when you add salt and pepper, it somehow turns into the most addictive snack ever.

I could easily eat an entire bowl without realizing.

Clam chowder

Whenever I visit my family in New England, getting a bowl of clam chowder is non-negotiable.

It’s the perfect combination of creaminess and saltiness, and it’s delicious no matter the season. I can admit I’ve eaten big servings of this chowder in the heat of an East Coast summer.

Cucumbers with salt and tajín

This is the ultimate refreshing but salty snack. The crunch of the cucumber with the lime-chili Tajín combo is unbeatable.

It’s one of those things where you tell yourself you’ll have a few slices, and then suddenly the entire cucumber is gone.

Bread with olive oil/balsamic

If a restaurant brings this out at the beginning of the meal, I already know it’s going to be a 10/10.

There’s something about the combination of warm bread, olive oil, and balsamic that makes it impossible to stop eating.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I suddenly need a snack – and it’s definitely not going to be dessert.