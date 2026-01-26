My Top 4 Movies on Letterboxd That Live in My Head Rent-Free

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my 2026 resolutions is to watch more movies and really expand my knowledge of film and cinema. When I downloaded Letterboxd last year with my friends, I dabbled in watching more movies, but this year, I want to build a much more expanded watch diary. When I made my account, I chose my top four movies, and in this article, I’ll be going over the top four films on my Letterboxd that live in my head rent-free, as someone who is not the biggest movie expert. As the year goes on, my top four may change, but I wanted to showcase the movies I felt most passionate about, give others some recommendations and highlight my overall movie taste.

Shrek

Shrek has got to be one of those movies where I don’t even remember when or where I first watched it, because it feels like I’ve probably seen it at least 20 times. It’s truly a classic, and in my opinion, one of the best animated movies ever, especially because it works for all ages. As I’ve grown up, my perspective on it has changed, but my love for it hasn’t. I still enjoy the humor, the soundtrack, and the overall theme of the movie.

The film follows an animated, angry, green ogre, voiced by Mike Myers, who goes on a journey just to finally have peace in his swamp, but ends up finding friendship and love along the way. At its core, Shrek is a story about friendship and unconditional love that goes beyond looks and traditional beauty standards. Now that I’m older, I’ve also realized that Shrek, made by DreamWorks, cleverly spoofs Disney, especially with the whole princess trope and the concept of true love’s kiss. Overall, this is probably my favorite movie of all time because of the nostalgia, the humor, and my love for all things Shrek. From the merch I own, to growing up riding Shrek 4D at Universal Studios, this movie has stuck with me in every phase of my life, making it the perfect starting point for understanding my overall movie taste.

Twilight

I remember Twilight being one of those movies that was always on cable TV in the 2000s and early 2010s. I remember how much my sisters loved the films and the huge cultural reset the movies caused when they came out. Twilight was everywhere, with brand collaborations ranging from clothing to fast food and even dolls. When the movies first came out, I never fully watched them and would usually just catch random snippets whenever they were on. The first time I actually watched Twilight all the way through was during the pandemic with my sister, and she was genuinely shocked that I had never seen it before, since it’s one of those movies embedded in American pop culture.

I instantly fell in love with the films, the aesthetic, the cinematography, the moody filter, the cast, and especially the setting in Forks, Washington, which is still a place I want to visit so badly. Yes, some parts were corny or cringey at times, but it fit the time perfectly. I love the Cullens, Bella and Edward’s love story, and the inclusion of Quileute culture, especially with the addition of Jacob and the wolves, which added so much depth and tension to the story. After watching it, I loved the movie so much that I genuinely wanted to dress like Bella Swan for an entire year. This movie really captures my love for nostalgic, aesthetic-heavy films and is the kind of movie I look forward to watching next.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

I have never really been into Marvel movies, mostly because I never understood the lore or felt drawn to superhero films in general. My dad, however, liked the Guardians movies and wanted to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 together when it came out in theaters. I was hesitant at first, since I hadn’t watched the previous two films, but after texting a friend who told me it was amazing and that I didn’t need much background knowledge, I decided to go in with a bag of popcorn and an open mind. I instantly fell in love with the film.

The movie follows the Guardians as they go on an emotional mission to save Rocket while confronting his past, forcing the group to face loss, trauma, and what it really means to be a family. Every character was clever and humorous, but what stood out most was the strong theme of chosen family and friendship, which made the film feel incredibly wholesome. It had the perfect balance of humor, action and emotion, and I genuinely don’t think I’ve ever cried that much during a movie. I also loved the soundtrack, which added so much personality to each scene. I ended up loving all the characters, especially Groot, and this movie completely changed my perspective on Marvel films, proving that even a superhero movie can be deeply emotional and character-driven.

Wicked

I have yet to watch the original Wizard of Oz film or see the Wicked musical, but when I heard that one of my favorite artists, Ariana Grande, was going to play Glinda in Wicked, I was instantly hooked by the Wicked lore. The film serves as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz and follows Elphaba and Glinda as they meet at Shiz University, form an unlikely friendship, and begin to navigate power, identity and belonging in the land of Oz. I loved the cinematography and the settings at Shiz and the Emerald City, which felt so magical and immersive. Glinda’s bubbly, pink aesthetic immediately stood out to me, while Elphaba’s strong and courageous personality was incredibly relatable, especially for anyone who has ever felt hidden or looked down upon but continued to persevere anyway.

The music was also amazing, and hearing Cynthia Erivo alongside Ariana Grande made every song feel powerful and emotional. Wicked is just an amazing movie with an amazing cast, and honestly, there’s nothing they could have done differently to make it better. While I’ve seen and loved Wicked, I haven’t yet been able to watch Wicked: For Good, but it is definitely at the top of my watchlist for this year and something I can’t wait to experience to fully complete the story.

Overall, I hope I can expand my watchlist this year and develop a broader taste in movies and film. After looking back at my top four films on Letterboxd, I’ve realized that I naturally gravitate toward fiction and fantasy stories. Hopefully, I can continue exploring more genres while also diving deeper into classics within the fantasy and fictional genres. I hope my reviews and descriptions of Shrek, Twilight, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Wicked encouraged you to watch these movies if you haven’t already, or even consider rewatching them to gain a new perspective.