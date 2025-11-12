My Top 3 Favorite Coffee Shops near UCLA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As corny and cheugy as it sounds, I am a caffeine addict (in part to being a college student) and coffee shop connoisseur (my espresso-forward family has raised me to be a snob in that regard). I am always on the search for a good spot to have a delicious drink, enjoy myself with friends, or spend the day away sipping on an iced latte while doing school work. Throughout my time at UCLA last year and this year so far, I’ve gathered a few of my favorite coffee shops in or around Westwood that check most of my boxes.

BoonDocks Coffee Roasters

Location: Westwood

Boondocks Coffee Roasters, located right in Westwood at 1087 Broxton Ave, is a Filipino-American style coffee shop featuring seasonal and special drinks with Filipino influence. Boondocks puts community, culture, and craft first which is showcased in their drinks and interior.

I’ve tried quite a bit of their menu, but my favorite drink has to be the “Ubeing Ube,” which is a double espresso with house ube syrup and coconut milk. Boondocks is great for studying or working , but because of their limited seating, definitely get there early in the morning to secure a spot.

GoodPeople co.

Location: Sawtelle

My friends and I actually stumbled across GoodPeople by accident when we wanted a place to hunker down and study, but found no seating and a huge line out the door by its neighbor coffee shop Bonsai Coffee Bar, so we walked down the street to find GoodPeople. To our surprise, they offer a huge outdoor patio with many tables, and according to their website, it seats 100 people.

During our three-hour-stay at GoodPeople, I ordered the “Dirty Chai Kwon Dow” and the delicious “Hottie Tottie Tacos.” Having so much seating at GoodPeople isn’t just a coincidence. GoodPeople Co’s mission is to create a space that’s more than just a “shop.” They prioritize community and bring people together using coffee as the vessel.

Alfred

Location: Westwood

Alfred is a classic LA coffee chain, and it’s popular for a reason. The drinks are expensive but I am never disappointed with the quality. The Westwood location has pretty sparse seating (with no open outlets), so I would steer clear if you’re in need of a study spot, but grabbing a drink to go is the move. I have a few favorites from Alfred:

World Famous Vanilla Latte

Matcha Cloud Cream

Iced Matcha Lavender Latte (with Coconut Milk!)

Even though I drop a good $8 on each drink, it’s become my ritual to grab an Iced Matcha following my CorePower Sculpt class. I’ve become a UCLA girl cliche, but I’m okay with that. Alfred is perfect for consistency and classics. And watch out! They opened a new Matcha-only diner in Studio City, so you know that’s the next spot I’ll be hitting up.

There are so many great coffee spots in LA, and I’m so glad Westwood is home to so many great options. Unfortunately, in the confines of Westwood, the only drawback is the lack of seating, so sometimes it’s worth it to take the LA Metro Bus over to Sawtelle to sit in that 100-person patio at GoodPeople. Otherwise, Boondocks and Alfred are great local choices where I love to spend my time and money.