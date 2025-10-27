My Life in London: Culture Shocks, Tube Stops, and Everything in Between

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I almost canceled my trip. I was unbelievably anxious, sitting in my bed for hours on end, chewing my fingernails. I knew I should be excited, but I was overcome with fear. Additionally, coming off a summer where I didn’t have an internship made me feel like I was falling behind the curve, and being abroad would only deter the goals I’d set for myself in my 20s.

I’ve lived in London for a month now, and it is easily one of my favorite places in the world.

Since living here, I’ve fallen in love with the rainy days, vintage shopping, the social lifestyle, gym culture, and the incredible and cost-efficient performances that the West End has to offer.

In London, people are just out, a concept I’d never experienced before. This sounds strange, I know, but growing up and going to school in LA meant car rides to and from everywhere, a pair of earbuds blasting the soundtrack to my day and the un-walkable, sidewalk-less neighborhoods.

I’ve also noticed that the Los Angeles thrift tends to be recycled microtrends from the previous few months, and the once-magical Hollywood uniqueness is hard to find. In London, every single charity shop is filled with quirky styles influenced by London’s Swinging Sixties and Punk Rock eras: pleated dresses, baker hats, silk scarves, vintage watches, lace gowns and so much more.

Another incredible and unexpected joy here is the culture of communication. Everyone commutes to work, so my tube rides are filled with friends making conversations, strangers sneaking a glance at each other and coworkers gossiping about the drama in the office, concluding their days with a long stop at the pub. In Los Angeles, the most socializing I would do after a workday was listening to my podcast on the car ride home. The wealth of people walking the streets is refreshing, and keeps this city feeling young and alive, even when pouring rain outside.

Los Angeles, gym culture is nuts in the way that it becomes an all-consuming priority, instead of just a fun activity for your mental and physical wellness. Here, no one is filming their daily routines in the locker room, sneaking videos of their workouts in class or filling their feeds with sponsored protein content. The gyms here are workout class based, with the buildings dedicating each floor to a different kind of activity: Pilates, treadmill, cycle, yoga, and the bottom floor, a social space with a cafe and smoothie bar. The locker room is filled with free hair products, provided hairdryers, straighteners and, most importantly, not a phone in sight.

When I came to London, everyone told me, “Good luck with the food!” But since I’ve been here, I’ve been exposed to so much incredibly authentic food from around the world. Namely, Chicken Tikka Masala, which my absolute favorite London dish. I’ve had food noise my whole life, with certain foods like a slice of bread sending me into a calorie-counting spiral. Though the noise isn’t completely muted, it has been dimmed by the fact that everyone around me relaxes after a long day with a drink or a pastry. Food is something to be enjoyed, especially when from another part of the world. How lucky are we to be able to have the exposure to so much incredible food? Years from now, when I’m reflecting on this time in my life, I’ll enjoy the experiences I had so much more than how my body looked. When I come back home, I want to bring that back with me.

My favorite part of it all is the West End theater scene. The theater here is accessible, with tickets for Hamilton going for 23 pounds, while a ticket for the same show on Broadway goes for 179 US dollars, at its cheapest. The crowds at these shows are straight from the pub, work, or children from school. Here, experiencing the city is the priority.

It’s such a priority that the rainy days don’t put a damper on any kind of activities in the city. As an LA girl, light rain is treated like a hurricane, so when I came here, I sort of thought everyone else would feel the same. The truth is that the rain is a part of life. If your hair gets wet, put it in a bun and move on. It’s so refreshing to walk down the street in the rain and see every other girl with rain-soaked puffy hair, and it doesn’t bother them in the slightest. At home, my hair being anything less than perfectly straight used to send me into a frenzy. The rain is beautiful, and the smell of the fresh pavement on a crisp morning is heavenly. On the days when the sun peeks through the clouds – which is more often than you think – people here call the city “Merry England.” Rain or shine, the collective appreciation of the art of simply living is something I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

Being in London has taught me that it’s okay to take a breath. It’s okay not to have everything figured out. I’ve been so stuck on the belief that I need to be on a track that guarantees me inevitable success, but in reality, I’ve never taken a moment to enjoy where I am in my life. Truly, how lucky am I? Here, in the quiet moments in cafes I can really enjoy the fact that I’m already taking a massive step in my life; living across the world is no small feat, and I am so lucky to even have that opportunity. I have learned so much about myself here that I wouldn’t have known if I hadn’t taken that risk.

In London, I’ve found a new kind of home. The parks, the people, the food, and the abundance of history at my fingertips makes me so grateful that I didn’t let my self-doubt get the best of me. So reader, if you’re thinking about doing it, do it. You’ll never regret spending time abroad.