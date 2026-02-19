My Favorite Shoe Brands: Where Couture Meets Cost Effective

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a self-proclaimed shoe fanatic, there is nothing I love more than an adorable, but college-budget friendly heel. Let’s dive into my favorites!

. Steve Madden

If you know me at all, you know my obsession with Steve Madden. These shoes are durable, adorable and priced relatively well for shoes that last a lifetime. My absolute favorite pair of black ‘going-out’ boots, from Steve Madden, has been with me since junior year of high school, and they are still in pristine condition! Here is my recent favorite pair from SM! I’m a size 7 for those of you who want to send me these because you love me <3

. Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack has an untapped heel market that you all need to break into ASAP. I’ve found so many of my favorite pairs of shoes here for an incredible price from boujee brands! The shoes I find here are by far my most complimented pairs. For reference, there is a pair of Alexander Wang heels on the website right now that are going for $239.97. They’re originally $695.00. Talk about a deal!!!

. DSW

Sometimes I take myself on a date to DSW or Nordstrom Rack, pop in earbuds and try on as many pairs of shoes as I want. These are both great places to find affordable, cute, business-casual or beach-casual shoes. They literally have Frye boots for under $200 on here right now girls. They’re going for almost $500 on the official Frye website.

. Betsey Johnson

This is such a random pull, but TRUST me when I say Betsey Johnson is back in a big way. Betsey was a staple of my childhood, and the heels on this website tend to hover around the $100 mark which is a pretty great deal to me for a durable, unique, adorable shoe.

. Quince