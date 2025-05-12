This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

On Sunday, my besties and I went to the Eras of Trish Tour and it was everything. After spending the weekend in Sacramento, I drove across the entire state to see my queen Trisha Paytas perform at the iconic Greek Theatre in LA and it just so happened to be her gender reveal night. Boy or girl, I was just excited to be part of the journey.

I’ve been watching Trisha since elementary school and never miss a podcast episode, so this night felt so full circle. We bought nosebleed seats months ago—because hello, college girls on a budget—but that didn’t stop us from dressing in our cutest pink and blue fits. It was freezing, but you know the vibes: hot girls don’t get cold.

The second we got to the venue, the energy was unmatched. The girls, the gays, the theys—everyone was living. As an LGBTQ+ girl myself, it was so special to be in a crowd that felt so safe and fun, screaming our favorite songs together.

The show opened with the cutest podcast-style intro, complete with a montage of Trisha’s many eras—on brand and beyond camp. She started singing “What Dreams Are Made Of” from the Lizzie McGuire Movie and I was ready to ascend… until a member of her team literally invited us down to the VIP section. Like?? From broke seats to box seat?? Manifestation works, babes.

I spent the night singing with my girls (and Edward) until the big gender reveal—Trisha is having a boy! The crowd lost it (reincarnated pope rumors included) and I just felt so lucky to be there for such a wild and iconic moment.

She sang all the classics, some new bops, and truly gave us a night to remember. If you’re a Trish stan who appreciates the growth arc, I can’t recommend her tour enough. Iconic, unhinged, heartfelt… everything you’d hope for and more.