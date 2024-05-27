This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

On May 16th, I went to Billie Eilish’s listening party at the Kia Forum for the premiere of her album “Hit Me Hard And Soft.” Even though I’m not a hardcore stan, I absolutely love Billie’s voice and was so excited to see her for the first time. My friend Lina invited me, and we had the best time, not to brag.

It was so surreal to see Austin McBroom in our section considering our past lore. Also knowing Justin and Hailey Bieber were there too, along with Quenwell Blackwell and Larray, made it even more amazing. I was totally starstruck the whole night! It was interesting to see how people weren’t freaking out, though, so I kept my cool as well; I couldn’t get caught fangirling.

As we sat in our section, we were in complete awe of the entire setup. I was so excited to listen to the album; it was a true ode to Billie’s and Finneas’ talent. Throughout the performance, they danced along to the music blasting from the Kia’s speakers. All around me, people were dancing and crying — I was too at one point. How could I not?

I can’t lie, at one point I noticed some empty seats toward the front and couldn’t help but move forward. The entire night was so magical, and Billie even brought out her dog named Shark — my favorite part of the show, if I’m being real. I can say with absolute confidence that hearing “THE GREATEST” in a packed stadium was the peak of my existence. “SKINNY,” “WILDFLOWER,” “BLUE,” and “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” were also my favorite tracks on the entire album and changed my entire brain chemistry.

Billie’s tracks were so raw that they made me even more invested in her past work. I can’t wait to see what she has in store next. Fans are currently theorizing that this album might be a double album, so if that’s true, I am patiently waiting for that or any deluxe tracks.