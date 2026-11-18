This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My dream LA day-in-the-life might not consist of Community Goods matcha or Erewhon smoothies, but it’s important to remember how much LA has to offer beyond the most popular places on social media! Although I might not have unique spots on my list, we all have our own experiences of the city, and someone’s favorite places can reveal a lot about them.

For context, my perfect day in LA is always a Sunday. Preferably, it’s a Sunday with mild fall temperatures, where the sun is out but it’s not too warm. One of the biggest perks of Sundays in LA is lighter traffic, especially in the morning. My picks are fairly spread out, so avoiding traffic will be important on my dream day.

Layla Bagels Layla Bagels is probably the most basic spot on my list, but it’s popular for a reason. You simply can’t go wrong with fresh bagels and your choice of delicious toppings. My personal favorite is half Scarlett on a poppy seed bagel and half Pre-Jam on a plain bagel. The Scarlett is Layla Bagels’ heirloom tomato open-faced bagel with lemon zest, chili flakes, and cream cheese. Balancing out the savory flavor of the Scarlett, the Pre-Jam is an open-faced bagel with seasonal fruit, honey, and cream cheese. To any traditional bagel lover, these flavors might seem a little suspicious. Go in with an open mind! Layla Bagels is delicious and might change your mind about what an ideal bagel looks like. Dutch Bros Dutch Bros is my caffeine of choice, but it isn’t easy to get when the nearest location is Downtown LA. The best part about Dutch Bros is that they have something for everyone, and no matter what you try, their drinks always hit the spot. Personally, whenever I make a trip to Dutch Bros, I crave a flavored Rebel, their sparkling energy drink. Their flavor pairings have names that you can use for any drink, such as a lemonade or Rebel. When I order a Rebel, I usually get either Blue Oasis (lime, coconut, and blue raspberry syrup) or Vampire Slayer (pomegranate and strawberry syrup). However, even if energy drinks aren’t your thing, I recommend any coffee, lemonade, or even their popular chocolate milk! View this post on Instagram Disneyland Disneyland is technically not in LA County, but I’m counting it anyway. Driving from Westwood, I’d arrive midmorning and stay a few hours to enjoy rides and a nice lunch. My go-to lunch spot at Disneyland is called Docking Bay 7 in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, also known as Batuu. My friends and I have tried almost everything on their menu, and you really can’t go wrong with any of their food. Also available at this location is the famous “cocoa puff cold brew” — a must-try if you haven’t had it before. Sunset in Palos Verdes Obviously, no dream day would be complete without watching the sunset in a beautiful natural landscape. Palos Verdes is a beautiful place to drive around as the sun is setting, but better yet, stop at Terranea Resort while you’re there. The property offers access to public coastal trails where you can walk along the cliffs and enjoy views of the ocean. It’s my favorite spot to see a beach sunset and get a walk in at the same time! What makes this place so special is the accessibility of the trails and the views of the cliffs overlooking the ocean. Open Sesame on Beverly Boulevard For dinner, I’d drive back into LA for Open Sesame on Beverly Boulevard. Open Sesame is a Mediterranean restaurant with phenomenal food. When I’m there, I always get the Rocca salad and a side of hummus with pita. The Rocca salad is so refreshing, and the hummus is the best I’ve ever tried. Open Sesame is a place I’ll never get sick of. It’s not as popular as some of the more famous restaurants in LA, but trust me, it’s just as good. View this post on Instagram

It’s so easy to feel stuck in the college bubble, especially in Westwood, where you can find almost anything you need. Remember that trying new things in your city is an important part of your college experience, so make time for it!

With the quarter system, this can feel especially difficult with constant assignments and midterms, but planning a few Saturdays or Sundays to get out of Westwood can help you find your own favorite spots in the long run.