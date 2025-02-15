Music Recap: The Best Albums That Came Out in January

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A new year means new music, apparently. January was jam-packed with new albums for new-music lovers like me to obsess over, and I’m listening to them on repeat.

Among The Weeknd’s long awaited Hurry up Tomorrow (I’m sure it’s great, don’t get me wrong, but it just came out!), the not-very-album-like album Perverts from Ethel Cain, and Can’t Rush Greatness from our British icon Central Cee, a few albums rise to the top as especially iconic and incredible.

Let’s talk about the best albums that came out this January that you might have missed, but simply cannot.

Eusexua by FKA Twigs

The ever iconic FKA Twig’s third studio album, Eusexua, was released on January 24, and it did not fail to make a bold statement. Inspired by underground raves, Eusexua makes for an incredible experience, but is also digestible for a more mainstream audience – combining techno pop with Twig’s ethereal voice makes for a timely and transformative piece of art. There are quite a few collaborators, including Eartheater and Nicolás Jaar, and strangely, a North West Japanese rap cameo on “Childlike Things.” Twigs will be touring this year, and you don’t want to miss it.

My current favorites: Perfect Stranger, Eusexua, Drums of Death, Striptease

Balloonerism by Mac miller

Mac Miller’s posthumous album cements his legacy. Balloonerism, released on January 17th, was a project recorded in the 2010s and offers a real, raw look into Miller’s genius and his incredible experimental and creative capabilities as an artist. Distorted tunes, jazz beats, and soulful melodies enchant this gorgeous album from top to bottom – it’s worth the full listen. It was a pleasant surprise to see SZA on this album, along with other collaborators. To the surprise of fans, this album reflected the leaks that came out years ago. The album feels delicately curated and properly representative of what Miller could have created. I can rest happy with this bittersweet release, and I hope Miller will too.

My current favorites: Stoned, Rick’s Piano, Funny Papers, Five Dollar Pony Rides

Debí Tirar Más Fotos by Bad Bunny

Is anyone surprised? Bad Bunny’s sixth studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos – meaning “I Should Have Taken More Photos” – is the picture of musical excellency and authenticity. Strung with deeply personal lyrics and a heartfelt homage to his home of Puerto Rico, the album offers a mournful, introspective call to action and heartbreaking nostalgia, fit with the grooviest trap beats and live instrumentation. Released on January 5th and certainly deserving of its No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 for weeks now, this genre-fusing album is taking over the world – in Spanish. Bow down to Bad Bunny. I certainly will be taking more photos.

My current favorites: Veldá, Dtmf, La Mudanza, Baile Involidable, Eoo