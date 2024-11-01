More Than Just A Theme: The Secret To Hosting Parties That Stand Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

I love hosting parties – the excitement of making invites, planning, decorating, and most importantly…selecting the perfect theme for the occasion. To me, themes are not just a fun way to categorize an event; they’re the heart of what makes a party stand out. The best theme is unique, funny, and gets everyone excited to participate and attend.

I find that the trickiest part when choosing a theme is finding something that will encourage everyone to participate. If your theme is too niche or challenging to dress for, guests may not fully embrace it. Knowing your audience and gauging how much effort they’re likely to put in is essential for making sure the theme won’t fall flat.

As an avid theme party enthusiast, I have hosted and attended countless themed gatherings over the years. Here are a few of my recent favorites that really made a memorable impact.

Mean Girls This year, my apartment’s housewarming party took place on October 3rd, so naturally, we had to make the party Mean Girls themed. Not only did we encourage our guests to dress in pink or Y2K, but we also had a Burn Book for people to anonymously write down and share funny secrets and confessions. Incorporating iconic elements from the movie helped everyone to commit to the theme and made the party all the more memorable. Paramount Pictures/Youtube Survivor A few years ago, my friend threw her birthday party on the beach and wanted a theme that included fun activities. Inspired by Survivor, she split us into teams, assigned challenges, and had guest judges for each competition. This theme provided a natural way to keep everyone entertained throughout the evening. Photo by Ball Park Brand from Unsplash Dress Up as the Guest Of Honor I’ve seen this one done a lot, and it is always a big hit! Dressing up as different versions of the person you’re celebrating is always hilarious and personal. Guests get to show off their creativity while honoring the guest of honor in a way they won’t forget. Photo by cottonbro from Pexels Funeral Though they require a sensitive approach, “funerals for youth” parties can be a humorous way to celebrate milestone birthdays. Guests wear black, prepare eulogies or speeches, and gather to “celebrate” the passing of the guest of honor’s youth. This theme brings out laughter and nostalgia and creates a memorable tribute. Photo by Sergei Solo from Unsplash Wedding As an excuse for everyone to dress extravagantly, we threw a wedding for my friend’s birthday one year. Unlike the typical joke weddings thrown for couples, this wedding was her chance to celebrate herself as well as the white ball gown that she had thrifted (think Sue Sylvester marrying herself in Glee). This theme allowed for speeches, “vows,” a bouquet toss and cocktail attire. photo by Sandy Millar on Unsplash Fruit Potluck Potlucks are always a fun way to celebrate, but adding a theme can make them even better. For my friend’s birthday, we threw a fruit themed potluck where everyone made fruit inspired dishes to share. The theme was simple, but it inspired creativity in recipes and in outfits. Photo by Jane Doan from Pexels

This list does not nearly exhaust all of the possibilities, but I hope it gives you some ideas for your next party. Whether your theme is broad or niche, adding a theme can spark excitement, turn your party into a unique and memorable experience, and maybe even inspire your guests to host their own themed event.