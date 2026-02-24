Monique Nikkole: Upcoming Music Video Release and More

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there was a symbol for an unstoppable force, that would be Monique Nikkole. She’s a singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur who represents resilience and determination to pursue her dream of making her mark in the music industry. Her boldness is an inspiration to many who wish to follow their dreams in industries that have proved difficult to get into, such as the music industry and the business world. Monique Nikkole is only going up from here – especially with her new music video that will be released on March 18, 2026 for the song titled “We Are One.” So, stay tuned for that!

Let’s zoom out a little to Monique’s early steps in music. Monique was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, which she describes as a “melting pot” of different cultures and different types of music, all in that one street. She states, “It was nice being emerged in culture, multiple cultures,” because she got to be in a place where no matter how different each neighbor’s culture was, they all held great respect and love for each other.

Monique has also said she is thankful for the danger of growing up on that street because it taught her to face adversaries early on in life. Monique says that she is an “enigma” when talking about her music, thanks to all the different types of music that she was exposed to growing up. Especially the fact that her dad was a professional singer, which led Monique to feel compelled by music and start singing at the age of 2.

Although her father was a singer, Monique was advised by her parents to not go into music. Her father knew and lived through the hardships of the music industry and did not want his daughter to experience the same, so he advised her to focus on school and gain a sustainable career. Monique voiced that she is “not bitter about it” but understands now the importance of having a career and an education.

Monique was very successful outside of music – having her own recording studios, production company, and music management company. Moving forward to finally stepping foot in the music industry, she released her first single, “Say Yes,” which became a hit in radio stations across the country. She’s performed in various venues throughout New York as well as other states. However, her favorite place to perform outside of New York is Los Angeles due to the “electrifying experience” and “the energy that cut right through.”

Regarding music genres, Monique Nikkole sings mainly R&B but has also touched upon hip-hop, gospel, rock blues, and soul. As a matter of fact, Monique received a Grammy nomination for her collaboration on Antonio Vergara’s rock blues album – The Fury – in 2025. Before dedicating herself entirely to music, Monique was a detective sergeant for over 20 years until her song “Red Bottoms and Lingerie” became a mega hit and she decided to step away and focus on her music solely since it became “too much” juggling both things at the same time. She described it as a rough transition but as necessary and worth it.

Monique is excited to keep producing music. Her version of “We are One” is hitting right now, especially with the upcoming new music video. A little fun fact/sneak peak – in this video, she took some risks, such as roller skating for the first time in a while. Monique unfortunately had a little tumble in those skates and fell right on her face, injuring her nose. However, Monique stood up and decided to keep going! She remarked that it might not have been the “best decision,” but she was determined to keep going even with a swollen face. If that’s not motivational, I don’t know what is. The video came out phenomenal so make sure to check it out on March 18 on YouTube!

Monique leaves us with some advice for future artists, especially future female artists who are looking to break into male-dominated fields. Monique advises, “If you don’t feel comfortable doing it or saying it, don’t do it because it could come back to bite you” as well as “don’t sacrifice your integrity.” Words to keep in mind coming from a person who has been through it!

She has absolutely left her mark on the music industry, and there is still much more to come. When asked to give a word that defines her career right now, with no hesitation, Monique replied, “Up.” Period.