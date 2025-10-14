Modern Love, Music and Femininity: Amber Mark on Her New Album Pretty Idea

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Amber Mark’s music has always felt intimate–both soulful and playful, reflecting on her personal experiences and relationships. In her new album Pretty Idea, Amber steps further into that balance, weaving together themes of vulnerability, strength, and self-discovery.

In an interview hosted by Universal Music Group last week, Amber was asked what “letting someone love you”, (referencing the lead single on Pretty Idea, “Let Me Love You”) means to her, Amber explains her initial hesitation and fear behind vulnerability in her lyricism, but ultimately shares her satisfaction with finding release through her music, being able to share this side of herself with listeners.

One interviewer asked the deeper meaning behind Pretty Idea, mentioning themes of existentialism, the inspiration for Amber’s earlier works. While existential questions shaped her previous album Three Dimensions Deep, Pretty Idea takes a lighter, more grounded tone, focusing on human connection and emotional release.

Myself and other interviewers had the privilege of listening to a preview of Mark’s favorite track on the album, “By the End of the Night.” For Amber, it captures the joy of simply being. When asked what activities this beat pairs best with, she explains it as the perfect song for “Walking through the city, leaving my house, getting ready, hyping me up, getting a matcha, running errands, talking a walk, some good headphones, listening to it that way”.

Amber’s creative spirit extends beyond the studio. Her recent collaboration opening for Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour marks what she calls “a big bucket-list moment.” When asked about her relationship with the pop star, Amber shares a gratitude towards Sabrina and their friendship. She reflects on “the laughter and giggles that are a constant anytime we’re hanging out”.

Drawing influence from legends like Stevie Wonder and Michael McDonald, Pretty Idea blends warm nostalgia with modern grooves. For Amber it’s important to maintain a soulful rhythm in her music, while incorporating more mainstream R&B elements.

One interviewer brought up Amber’s past partnership with Aperol Spritz, and asked what drink best captures this album’s energy. Immediately, Amber offered a cosmopolitan as her answer, simply stating that’s what she’s been drinking lately–and that it effortlessly encapsulated the deeper themes behind Pretty Idea.

From shimmering vocals and confident lyrics, to a humble and encouraging persona outside of the studio, Amber Mark continues to embody what it means to be strong and sensitive–proof that vulnerability, when embraced, can be its own kind of power.

Pretty Idea released October 10, 2025, Stream it now!