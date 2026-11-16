This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the early 2000s, the mockumentary subgenre boomed in mainstream television and forever changed the course of comedy TV. Mockumentaries are films or TV shows that depict entirely fictional events in a documentary style, often incorporating fourth-wall breaks, confessionals, and single-camera footage. Shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Modern Family were some pioneering shows in American mockumentary comedy. The Office, in particular, became one of the most recognizable examples of the format, influencing later workplace mockumentaries such as The Paper and St. Denis, which air today.

The Office not only popularized workplace comedies and mockumentaries, but it created a whole formula for it. The incompetent boss, the fourth wall breaker, the work romance — so many character dynamics exist because The Office popularized them. Some might argue that The Office’s humor is dry or stale, and that shows of that era should stay in that era. However, one mockumentary deviates from the stale humor of previous shows, and that show is Abbott Elementary.

The Emmy-winning comedy follows a group of public school teachers in Philadelphia as they develop relationships with one another and advocate for their students, all while navigating an underfunded school system. At first glance, Abbott Elementary adheres to The Office’s blueprint. Ava Coleman plays the incompetent Michael Scott-like boss: a principal who cares more about her Instagram livestreams than her students. Gregory fits in the Jim Halpert archetype with his reserved, deadpan personality and chronic fourth-wall breaking. Meanwhile, the developing romance between Janine and Gregory mirrors Jim and Pam’s slow-burn relationship. All the pieces are there, so surely Abbott Elementary is just like The Office, but set in a school, right?

Wrong. While Abbott Elementary borrows familiar formulas from its mockumentary predecessors, it has a distinct identity of its own. Rather than finding humor in mundane corporate work life, Abbott finds it in the everyday realities of working in an underfunded school. Its timely comedy is rooted in the relationships between teachers who, despite their differences, share a genuine passion for their students and their community.

One of my favorite things about Abbot is that it is one of the first comedies with a predominantly Black cast that actually fleshes out the characters into distinct individuals. This is especially apparent in its three central Black women: Janine, Ava and Barbara. Janine is an optimistic go-getter, Barbara is a respected and faithful mentor, and Ava is a snarky, self-absorbed boss. Each character brings something different to the show, and none is reduced to a single stereotype.

The show also does not confine itself into being a Black comedy such as Black-ish or The Fresh Prince of Bel-air. In fact it truly earns its title as an influential comedy of the generation. Its most recent season premiere garnered 6.3 million viewers. The show has won 96 awards and received 311 nominations.

It’s clear that Abbott is doing something right, yet something different. It’s not just a comedy; it’s a comfort show. It provides familiar school hallways week after week with characters that are curated to be multifaceted yet equally loveable. My personal favorite, Ava, has a wit and quickness with her lines that remind me of the quirkiness of a character like Lorelei Gilmore. Other aspects of the show, like the regular dancing, always have my mom and I rolling on the couch.

However, what makes Abbot especially unique is its social commentary on education and the importance of educators, as well as the manner in which the show tackles these important subjects. The show wastes no time addressing the challenges teachers face. In Season 1, Episode 2, after Janine’s failed attempt to fix a lightbulb causing a major power outage, seasoned teacher Melissa tells her, “We care so much we refuse to burn out. If we burn out, who’s there for these kids? That’s why you gotta take care of yourself.”

Beneath the humor and crazy antics, I find that moments like these offer an honest portrayal of what educators face everyday: How do we support students in a system that often fails them?

Maybe that’s why audiences have become so attached to this show and why it has become so critically acclaimed in its five year run (so far!). Abbot Elementary manages to make viewers from Gen Z to Gen X laugh at the absurdity of its characters and current references, while also informing viewers about the very real issues the characters represent. Abbot shows how the mockumentary subgenre has not only evolved, but it’s been revived into a new vessel that will hopefully continue to be hilariously charming for many more years to come.