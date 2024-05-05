Met Monday is Upon Us! My Predictions For The 2024 Met Gala.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Happy (almost) Met Monday to those who celebrate! With the first Monday in May rapidly approaching, it is only right to kick off the celebrations of the most iconic night in fashion with some pre-festivity predictions.

The Met Gala 2024 is celebrating the Costume Institution’s new exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The highly anticipated theme, which always corresponds to the exhibition, is “The Garden of Time.”

This year, the event falls into the hands of four stunningly talented and well-dressed hosts: Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya.

There is only one thing we know for sure: a Monday afternoon has never looked so good.

theme interpretations

The 2024 Met Gala theme is inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story, which is uncoincidentally titled The Garden of Time. There are also three subthemes: land, sea, and sky.

The imagery and composition of the museum’s collection lays the framework for gala’s dress code, which The Met describes as being “visually united by iconography related to nature, which will serve as a metaphor for the fragility and ephemerality of fashion and a vehicle to examine the cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal.”

Considering the collection’s focus on the relationship between creation and life, and destruction and death, I think we’re going to see a clear thematic and stylistic binary emerge.

On the one hand, attendees could decide to follow the creation side of the theme, with allusions to the fairytale-esque mystique of the gardens described in the short story. The flower motif will likely grace almost every look of the night, however, some might pay more extensive homage to the shimmering and luxurious blooms of the couple’s garden and also potentially to the art pieces that grace their decadent villa’s walls.

With the idea of rebirth, I would expect to see much lighter fabrics and softer patterns, like tulle, silk, organza, and of course, a myriad of floral and organic patterns. I could see designers and attendees alike pulling inspiration from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring 2001 Runway Collection, specifically the floral pieces.

However, I have no doubt that some attendees will go the complete opposite direction, choosing to hone in on the story’s underlying theme of corruption, specifically in regards to aristocratic classism and the instability of beauty. Within this interpretation of the theme, the guests’ color palette could turn from soft and pastel to more heavy, dark, and moody. I think the material will shift from flowy and fluid – a quintessential interpretation of water’s importance in nature – to more structured and rigid, reminiscent of English Elizabethan bodices. The makeup could also turn ghoulish, perhaps to accentuate the thematic element of decay.

Many have been quick to suggest the timeliness of Maison Margiela’s Spring 2024 Collection, which could play a defining role in determining the looks we see on Monday. I also anticipate interpretations of John Galliano’s Spring 1998 Collection for Christian Dior. But if we’re lucky, we’ll see some of these archival pieces themselves on the Met stairs.

co-chair: zendaya

As the leading lady in fashion right now, especially after serving us some of the most expertly curated press tour looks of all time for her new movie, Challengers, I think it’s fair to say that all eyes are on Zendaya this upcoming Met Gala.

Zendaya’s history of Met Gala looks is nothing short of revolutionary, and I expect nothing less for her long-awaited return to the Met carpet, and her first time as a host.

Based on the level of critical thought and ingenuity that goes into each of her looks, I anticipate that Zendaya will opt for a custom rather than archival look this year. She could work with any designer under the sun, but knowing that she wore several custom pieces from Loewe, Jacquemus, and Thom Browne during the press tour, perhaps we’ll see one of these couture relations reach the carpet.

My hope, and my prediction, is that she’s going to try to blur the lines between the two theme interpretations, rebirth and death, as much as she can. I can see her doing a rendition of the structured Elizabethan bodice, juxtaposed against elaborate yet delicate garden imagery and natural materials throughout the rest of her look. While she is no stranger to menswear, I think she’ll opt for a dramatic gown in order to optimize surface area for the thematic details she is an expert at delivering.

Co-Chair: bad bunny

Speaking of binaries, Bad Bunny is no stranger to disrupting and rewriting them. He has made a major name for himself in fashion over the last couple of years, especially after his recent campaign with Jacquemus. In fact, he is expected to partner with the brand at the Met Gala.

I have a feeling that he will stick to menswear, but with unmistakable elements of feminine flair, like waist tailoring and maybe even corset-esque structuring. I think he’ll skip the long train so as to differentiate his look from last year’s, but judging from the fact that he is a longtime fan of florals, I do expect to see that pattern weaving throughout his look. I would love to see him dabble in some makeup on the carpet this year, especially since we’re anticipating themes of decay and fragility.

red carpet showstopper: Rihanna

While we’ll have to wait until the very last second to know whether our fashionably late queen, the one and only Rihanna, will be attending the Met Gala, she pretty much confirmed her attendance at a Fenty Beauty event earlier this week.

Rihanna is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated guests this year, because of her impeccable record of Met Gala red carpet successes. She is one of the few guests who don’t just follow a theme – she brings a theme to life.

This year, she claims she’s keeping her look “chill” because she’s a mom and she just doesn’t have time for all that! But let’s be real – no matter how chill she claims her look is, it’s still going to be a look that will have her at the top of the best-dressed list.

My guess is that Rihanna has selected a jaw-dropping archival piece that she and the designer will adjust to make it feel like her own. She also teased that she’s focusing on hair and makeup, so I’m hoping she goes for a theatrical up-do chalk full of fun accessories playing into the theme. I also see some floral inspired glam in her future…

belle of the ball: blake lively

Blake Lively is one of those Met Gala attendees who just knows how to have fun on the red carpet – or rather, on the Met carpet that’s the same color as her dress.

Every year, viewers hold their breath until they catch a glimpse of what Blake Lively is wearing, and every year, her look is always somehow better than the last.

While it’s not confirmed whether she’s going to this year’s Met Gala yet, if she does, we already know that she’ll have a thematically niche and aesthetically spectacular take on the dress code. I do think she’ll opt for a custom look given the level of personal style and history that she incorporates into her looks, which was exemplified in the custom Versace Statue of Liberty dress that she wore to the gala in 2022.

My hope is that she’s going to switch up her pattern of wearing dresses to the event, and swap them out for one of her signature pants suits, but with 17th century British flair. I would love to see her lean into the darkness that the theme provokes, maybe borrowing elements like a dark lip and stenciled eyebrows from Taylor Swift’s makeup look for the Fortnight music video.

irish lads: ayo Edebiri & Paul mescal

If there’s one duo that I want to see on the Met carpet this year, it’s these two dear friends: Ayo Edebiri and Paul Mescal.

While Paul made his Met Gala debut back in 2022, Ayo has still yet to make hers! And if these two decide to bless us with a friendship collab on Monday, I think they’ll both take the floral component of the theme and run with it.

I could see Ayo choosing a hyper-feminine dress, perhaps an ethereal and gauzey archival piece. After all, her Gen Z fans all agree that she’s the “people’s princess.” However, her red carpet style has been an equal mix of funky suit sets and formal dresses, so we also might see Ayo embrace a menswear interpretation. She has also been working closely with Prada recently, so it’s very possible we’ll see a continuation of that brand collaboration.

As for Paul, I personally am hoping to see him in something from Gucci’s Fall 2017 Menswear Collection, which would be fitting seeing as he did a campaign with Gucci last year. I think he could step out of his comfort zone and go for an entirely floral suit, maybe something similar to the one that Harry Styles wore.

rumored relations: sabrina carpenter & barry keoghan

Last but not certainly least, and I just know I’m not the only one hoping for it, but I would love to see a Sabrina Carpenter x Barry Keoghan couple debut at this year’s Met Gala.

Because Sabrina Carpenter has attended the Met Gala before, and won’t have those first-timer jitters, my prediction is that she’s going to dramatically switch up her signature makeup look that has had the internet in a chokehold for months. I want her to play into the theme with some harsh, sunken cheek bones instead of her usual plump, rosy cheeks, and maybe even some grungy eye makeup.

As for her dress, I could see her going for something like Olivia Rodrigo’s Versace Met Gala dress, but turned slightly on its head. For example, she could also do a custom Versace dress and embrace the fairy-core vibe and butterfly motif, but ditch the pastels and go for an all-black ensemble instead.

Because it would be Barry Keoghan’s first time at the Met Gala, I don’t expect him to be taking too many risks, however, I have a feeling that he will be very on theme. I can see him leaning into the 17th century traditional British menswear, maybe even donning a pocket watch chain and an interesting hat. Since he is a Burberry Ambassador, I predict that he’ll be dressed head-to-toe in the brand.

Once you’ve also made your predictions, you can tune into Vogue’s Met Gala 2024 livestream on Youtube or TikTok at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

You’ll be able to find me glued to my laptop watching the livestream while simultaneously rating my favorite looks on my Instagram Close Friends story. See you there!