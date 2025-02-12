Meet Alessi Rose, Your New Indie Pop Obsession

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Alessi Rose didn’t always think she’d be a musician. She grew up far from the music scene in Derby, England, where she felt her creative aspirations were something to be embarrassed about. She got her start by uploading videos of her singing to Instagram—but not without blocking her entire school year group first. Today, she’s the brightest hope of indie pop and a fresh voice you’ll want to add to every playlist.

With Lorde and Gracie Abrams echoing in her bedroom walls, Alessi’s childhood was soundtracked by indie pop. She even cites Gracie as the artist whose Instagram singing videos inspired her to post her own. She further promoted herself by singing acoustic on TikTok live—and while she performed both cover songs and originals, her following became increasingly infatuated with the latter. She learned to produce her own songs and self-release them online and to radio. At 19, she moved to London to pursue her degree in English and sharpen her skill as a songwriter. As a city with a lively music scene, the move to London was an essential leap for her career—especially as her music began to gain traction online.

Under independent artist label Assemble Sound, Alessi released her first round of singles, her debut being the poppy “say ur mine” in 2023. She followed with her 2024 debut EP, rumination as ritual, under Hunger Records. She supported the EP by opening for several artists in the UK, the most notable being Noah Kahan’s crowd of 40,000 in Belfast. When he performed “You’re Gonna Go Far” that night, a song about leaving home to follow your dreams, Alessi said she’d “never cried so much in a public space.”

In what may be her biggest year yet, Alessi is kicking off 2025 under Warner Chappell Music UK, a label she says will allow her to thrive “both as a writer and an artist.” In January, she released her second EP, for your validation. On the acoustic guitar track, “start all over,” she blends whimsical vocals with hard-hitting lyrics—a style bound to hit well with fans of Gracie Abrams. On the gutsy, pop-punk “IKYK,” she’s reminiscent of Olivia Rodrigo.

However, at the heart of her music is a vibrant, confessional songwriting style that’s uniquely Alessi. Her passion for writing bleeds out beautifully from her music, and to call her anything less than a poet is an understatement. The track, “don’t ask questions,” is a lyrical standout on the EP as she describes OCD habits affecting a relationship. “I’ll dig up all your skeletons, but it only makes me sadder,” she confesses, “Run in circles in my head again, I’ll assume the worst has happened.” With Alessi Rose, honesty proves to be the best policy: Her truthful, relatable songwriting draws fans in for replay after replay.

What started with an attempt to fly under the radar—blocking her school year group on Instagram to quietly make music—has turned into the future of indie pop. Alessi will embark on her nearly sold-out for your validation Tour in April, and says she’s “excited for tour to remind me why I… take risks and do things I normally would find very scary.” On and off stage this year, Alessi Rose’s musical brilliance and self-made success remind artists everywhere: Never be afraid to be seen trying.