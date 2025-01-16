Matcha Magic: Fun Combos Perfect for the Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

With the winter season in full swing, many of us—myself included—are bundled up indoors, looking for something to give us an energizing boost. For someone who doesn’t usually like coffee and would rather skip on the energy drinks, matcha has become a lifesaver. This finely ground green tea powder provides a smooth, focused rejuvenation without the jitters. Whether you are new to matcha or already a fan, I’ve rounded up some fun and delicious matcha combinations that I’ve tried. Who knows, even those who dislike matcha might turn over a new leaf.

Mango Matcha latte What is it: A smooth and creamy matcha latte with a tropical twist of crushed mangoes or mango purée.

Verdict: With mangoes being my favorite fruit, this combination is perfect for me! The sweetness of the mangoes complement the flavor of matcha wonderfully. This vibrant blend is a tropical escape in every sip. Strawberry Matcha Latte What is it: A smooth and creamy matcha layered over fresh crushed strawberries or strawberry purée.

Verdict: Such a refreshing combo! It’s a popular choice in cafes and coffeehouse chains. However, it can be a hit or miss depending on the sweetness of the strawberries. When done right, it’s a fruity delight. Matcha with Crème Brûlée Cold Foam What is it: A decadent mix of matcha topped with a caramel cream layer finished with granulated sugar.

Verdict: This blend feels like combining a crème brûlée dessert with matcha—a treat for anyone with a sweet tooth. That said, it might be too sugary for those who prefer the earthy notes of matcha. Blueberry Matcha Latte What is it: A smooth and creamy matcha latte layered with a fruity blueberry purée or infused syrup.

Verdict: This unique blend combines the tartness of blueberries with the rich flavor of matcha. It’s an intriguing mix for those who enjoy fruity pairings. Banana Pudding matcha latte What is it: A smooth and creamy matcha latte topped with a scoop of banana pudding.

Verdict: The rich flavors of banana add a creamy, sweet element that pairs beautifully with matcha’s earthy tones. A must-try that looks and tastes divine. Lavender matcha latte What is it: A smooth and creamy matcha latte infused with a lavender latte base.

Verdict: Lavender brings a soothing floral taste that enhances the experience. However, the floral notes may not be everyone’s cup of tea. Perfect for a relaxing afternoon. matcha yuzu lemonade What is it: Matcha infused with the tangy flavors of yuzu lemonade.

Verdict: A refreshing and zesty combination that’s perfect for a summer throwback. The citrusy yuzu blends harmoniously with matcha for a revitalizing sip.

Matcha has such versatility that makes it a standout drink for any occasion! Whether you’re a seasoned matcha lover or just getting started, these combinations offer a delightful way to discover what suits your taste. From fruity blends to soothing floral notes, and even dessert-like pairings, there’s something for every palate. So embark on a matcha-filled adventure and try out these combos. Which one are you excited to try?