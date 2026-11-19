This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From major box office successes to hit TV shows and new music releases, 2026 has been a huge year for the entertainment industry. And as the year comes to an end, this momentum does not seem to be slowing one bit.

The coming weeks still have some highly anticipated projects lined up, and several of these projects happen to debut on the same day: Nov. 20th! With so many new releases happening in one day, it can be hard to keep track of them all. So, I’ve compiled a list of some movies, TV shows, and music that you can look forward to this Friday.