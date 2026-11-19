From major box office successes to hit TV shows and new music releases, 2026 has been a huge year for the entertainment industry. And as the year comes to an end, this momentum does not seem to be slowing one bit.
The coming weeks still have some highly anticipated projects lined up, and several of these projects happen to debut on the same day: Nov. 20th! With so many new releases happening in one day, it can be hard to keep track of them all. So, I’ve compiled a list of some movies, TV shows, and music that you can look forward to this Friday.
- The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
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This movie is arguably Nov. 20’s biggest release. The highly anticipated Hunger Games prequel tells the story of Haymitch Abernathy as he competes in the Second Quarter Quell.
Starring Joseph Zada and McKenna Grace, with confirmed appearances by Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, this is definitely a movie you won’t want to miss!
- Percy Jackson
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Nov. 20th also marks the premiere of season 3 of Percy Jackson. The episodes will be available to watch on Disney+, with two episodes released each week. This season is based on the third book in the series: The Titan’s Curse.
With new characters, a new quest, and extremely high stakes, this is sure to be an exciting season. As a longtime fan of the books, I cannot wait to watch!
- Yellowjackets
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The new season of Yellowjackets will also premiere on Nov. 20. It can be watched on Paramount+, with episodes released weekly. This is the fourth and final season of the show, which will finally wrap up the story of the high school girls’ soccer team stranded in the Canadian wilderness.
I have never seen Yellowjackets myself, but I know it has die-hard fans who are both excited for the new season and sad to see the series end.
- Daughter from Hell (Deluxe)
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Lastly, Nov. 20 also brings some new music releases. Gracie Abrams released her most recent album, Daughter from Hell, back in July, but this Friday, the deluxe version comes out.
It features five new tracks: “Here You Come, There You Go,” “Lost In It,” “Crazy Girl,” “Love Letter,” and “Out of Nowhere.” Some of these songs have already become fan favorites, as they’ve been performed live at her concerts or were available with the purchase of the full album on iTunes.
However, now the songs will finally be available on streaming platforms. “Love Letter” and “Out of Nowhere” are actually two of my favorite songs of hers, so I will definitely be streaming the deluxe album as soon as it drops.