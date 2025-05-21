Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Mark Ambor \"Who Knows\"
Mark Ambor \"Who Knows\"
Photo by Travis Bailey
Culture > Entertainment

Mark Ambor Returns with Wistful and Energetic Single, “Who Knows”

Hanna Blair
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

“Come on over just for one night, maybe stay here for a lifetime,” Mark Ambor sings on his new single, “Who Knows,” released on May 9, 2025. “Who Knows,” written and co-produced by Ambor, describes new love and a bittersweet bargain for someone’s time and attention. 

Lyrically, “Who Knows” is touching and confessional. Sonically, it’s pop perfection. The track is acoustic guitar-heavy and complete with a danceable beat and layered vocals that build into a euphoric bridge. It’s every fan’s new go-to track for summer drives with the windows down, and is positively reminiscent of Ambor’s wildly successful 2024 Billboard Hot 100 hit, “Belong Together.”

“Who Knows” represents a transition into new music from Ambor. In 2024, he released his debut album, Rockwood, and embarked on the sold-out Rockwood Tour, where he debuted the song live. “It’s been a second since I’ve put out a new song, so I’m excited to be releasing new music again,” says Ambor. “‘Who Knows’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve written in the past few months. It’s been so much fun to play on tour, and after seeing how people connected with it live, I figured I should just put it out. To me, it feels like a step between Rockwood and what’s coming next” (via Capitol Records). 

The single was released alongside a music video directed by Katherine Goguen. This endearing, feel-good video hits the heart in all the right places: It shows Ambor dancing around his apartment while getting ready for a date, and perfectly captures the excitement and jitters that accompany new, budding love. In the video’s final scene, Ambor races to his front door and hesitates before opening it for his date on the other side. 

As Ambor plays the final few shows of the Rockwood Tour this week, “Who Knows” is a thrilling taste of what’s next for the rising star.

Listen to “Who Knows” here.

Hanna Blair is an entertainment and culture writer for the Her Campus national site and a feature writer for the Her Campus at UCLA chapter. She is a senior at UCLA, majoring in English with a minor in Creative Writing. She is currently completing an internship at the Go For Broke Journalism Institute in Los Angeles. Beyond Her Campus, her work has been featured in That Fangirl Life and UCLA’s Westwind Journal of the Arts. In 2024, she was awarded by the UCLA English Department for her work in fiction writing. In her free time, you can find her with a romance novel in one hand and a matcha latte in the other. She loves blasting Gracie Abrams in the car with her friends and twirling under the confetti at Taylor Swift concerts.