March Makeup Madness: My Final Four this Season 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

With spring cleaning comes the need to buy an entire fresh collection of makeup. This March, I narrowed it down to my top four products that are 100 percent worth the buy!

As a foundation hater, this tinted moisturizer is the closest I have come to full coverage when it comes to my base layer. With fourteen shades (that have actually descriptive and non-racist names), every color takes into account both prominent pigments as well as undertones for every complexion. Although on the pricier side, you can definitely stretch this product to last, with a little truly going a long way. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saie (@saiebeauty)

So I must confess, I do not actually have the full version of this product nor have I purchased it myself. But, gifted to me as my Ulta birthday reward last November, this buttery smooth lipstick in the shade Dolce Vita has been my go to lippie for months now. I honestly don’t consider myself to be a big lip person, as someone with double lined lips I tend to stray away from drawing attention to them. That being said, this product is so natural looking with the perfect pink tinge to add a little color to my pout. Paired with my favorite Summer Fridays Vanilla Beige Sugar Lip Balm, this combo will have you pursing your lips for the camera all night long. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NARS Cosmetics (@narsissist)