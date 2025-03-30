March Makeup Madness: My Final Four this Season 

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
With spring cleaning comes the need to buy an entire fresh collection of makeup. This March, I narrowed it down to my top four products that are 100 percent worth the buy!
- Saie Slip Tint
-
As a foundation hater, this tinted moisturizer is the closest I have come to full coverage when it comes to my base layer. With fourteen shades (that have actually descriptive and non-racist names), every color takes into account both prominent pigments as well as undertones for every complexion. Although on the pricier side, you can definitely stretch this product to last, with a little truly going a long way.
- NARS Afterglow Sensual Shine Lipstick
-
So I must confess, I do not actually have the full version of this product nor have I purchased it myself. But, gifted to me as my Ulta birthday reward last November, this buttery smooth lipstick in the shade Dolce Vita has been my go to lippie for months now. I honestly don’t consider myself to be a big lip person, as someone with double lined lips I tend to stray away from drawing attention to them. That being said, this product is so natural looking with the perfect pink tinge to add a little color to my pout. Paired with my favorite Summer Fridays Vanilla Beige Sugar Lip Balm, this combo will have you pursing your lips for the camera all night long.
- Anastasia Contour Stick
-
While I did fall victim to purchasing (and thoroughly enjoying) the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand, I must say that you can save your money on a more practically packaged contour. After one too many airplane explosions and an excessive waste of product, I found myself looking for a contour stick that wouldn’t leak. While I cannot promote the Anastasia stick as the most inclusive in terms of shades, I will say that the mink shade adds the perfect silhouette to my olive toned skin, and blends out effortlessly. Speaking of products that last forever, I can’t even remember when I purchased this stick (far before college, don’t come for me for expired makeup), and it’s still half full.
- Pixi On the Go Blush/Bronzer
-
My March Madness champion this year is undoubtedly the Pixi blush and bronzing sticks. The first thing I reach for when trying to accomplish my “no makeup makeup look”, is this bronzer in the shade warm glow. This product is the perfect addition to my bare face to add just a touch of color and warmth. Not only is this stick my personal favorite piece of makeup in my vanity, I have gifted it to multiple friends who just as quickly jumped on the Pixi bandwagon. Compact, lightweight, and affordable, these sticks are a must have for summer days when you can’t be bothered to put on a full face just to sweat it right off.