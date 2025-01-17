Manifest Your Dream Life, Make a 2025 Visionboard Playlist!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

New year, new me! It’s a quote we hear every year and a great way to start it! Vision boards and dream life Pinterest collages are all the rage these days, but “have you ever tried this one?” Now you can, let’s use a playlist to kick off the year!

As someone with 725 playlists and counting, for every single micro-life event, I wholeheartedly agree with research that says music heavily impacts your life. A daily playlist to improve your mood is a great way to add a little joy to your day, so let’s make 2025 your year!

Create a vision board playlist cover

Speaking of classic vision boards, you can use one to start your playlist vision board process! Add your favorite TV show or movie characters, colors, and anything associated with the aura you want to have! Try using Canva, Adobe Express, or another app to bring your imagination to life, you can never be too creative!

use positive song titles as manifestations

Considering the psychology of music, the language used in songs impacts the way we think and perceive ourselves, so why not use this to our benefit?

Grande would agree as she sang, “just like magic, I attract it.” You can too!

Don’t just add songs with fun beats and melodies, listen to the words and shape the playlist based on that!

Try new genres

You don’t have to be at Coachella or another music festival to discover new genres and new artists! Here are a few recommendations to jumpstart your 2025 playlist!

EDM: Electronic dance music is a personal celebration with every single hit of the play button. The infectious energy of the genre makes it impossible to sit still. Whether you are at a festival or in your bedroom, EDM evokes an atmosphere of joy and unshakable positivity. It creates such vivid soundscapes-even the most mundane of days would seem like a night to party.

Artist recommendations: Avicii, Calvin Harris, AlunaGeorge, and Sam Gellaitry

Reggae: It’s like a feel-good holiday of the soul through the laid-back grooves, smooth reggae vibes. You can’t help but let go and allow the good cheer to infuse whatever stress may plague your day and make it into a thing that will lift spirits. Like a warm embrace, it speaks to people: slow down; and appreciate little aspects of life while reminding us deeply connected with concepts of love, unity. Simplisticly, reggae is an elevating of the spirits, wrapped up in sunshine and steel drum casings.

Artist recommendations: Bob Marley & The Wailers, Surfaces, MAGIC!, and OMI

Disco: Disco is the ultimate “dance like nobody’s watching” genre that will spin you into glitter and good vibes. With funky basslines and rhythms that are simply irresistible, it’s a time machine to careless nights on the dance floor. Disco anthems empower an individual to be confident, reminding him to let loose. Its vibrant, playful energy can instantaneously turn any dull moment into a groove fest.

Artist recommendations: Earth, Wind, & Fire, Daft Punk, SG Lewis, and Chic

Alternative R&B: Dreamy vocals, lush instrumentation-alternative R&B just feels like an emotional escape. Soulful melodies meet experimental beats to create a sound both soothing and captivating. This genre is perfect for those introspective moments in your life, comforting and inspiring you all at once. It’s vulnerable, it’s real, and sometimes it’s the best way to know you are seen and heard. Whenever you need that pick-me-up, alternative R&B delivers serenity with style.

Artist recommendations: Steve Lacy, Malcolm Todd, Ravyn Lenae, and WILLOW

Happy playlist making!

Have fun and be creative with your 2025 visionboard playlist! Hopefully this helps to put a pep in your step!