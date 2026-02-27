“Make Yourself Proud”: Lebra Jolie on Music, Community, and Self-Growth

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“I’m not auditioning for you – You’re auditioning for me.”

That’s the mindset rising hip-hop artist Lebra Jolie says she’s bringing to her newest music. The 31-year-old Houston native describes her latest era as one rooted in confidence, growth and proving things to herself rather than anyone else.

Over the past few years, Jolie has built a growing presence in hip-hop, earning features, collaborations and co-signs – including one from Rob49. With her newest reflective EP What Was Said?, she says she’s stepping fully into “Lebra Season.”

For Jolie, the phrase captures the feeling of responding to doubt with action. Instead of focusing on criticism or expectations, her latest project reflects a shift in perspective: owning her voice and proving things to herself first.

From Books to Bars

Long before she was releasing music, though, Jolie was already writing.

As a kid, she spent time in the back of classrooms creating handmade books, stapling together pages, and drawing characters to build entire stories. That early love of storytelling eventually evolved into poetry, where she began experimenting with rhyme and rhythm.

She tried putting those words over a beat, and music began to flow.

“I never looked back,” Jolie said.

She uploaded her early work to MySpace and YouTube, gradually building an audience online. She later caught the attention of industry veteran Caroline ‘Baroline’ Diaz, who signed her to Interscope Records.

In 2022, Jolie released her major-label debut single, “Spring, Summer.”

Since then, she has continued building her catalog with singles, collaborations and projects including Lebra Jolie, The Pressure Pack, and What Was Said?.

Viral Energy, Grounded Mindset

In an era of interaction statistics, Jolie is determined to find balance with staying true to herself and engaging her fans.

She realized that while catchy clips and fun challenges can help people discover an upcoming artist, it may not always be in the exact ways she anticipates, creating room for disappointment or confusion with what audiences gravitate toward.

“I just do me, and whatever happens will happen,” Jolie said.

She focuses on putting out work that she’s passionate about, from a new song to a mental wellness challenge, and lets the metrics take a backseat.

Ironically, some of the moments that have gained the most attention were the ones she didn’t plan for. One freestyle she recorded in a park – something personal and reflective – unexpectedly went viral online.

For Jolie, moments like that reinforce the idea that authenticity resonates more than strategy.

@itslebrajolie Y’all could nevaaaaaaaaaa f with me!! My new single is OUT NEOWWWWWWWWW! So happy this is finally out. Y’all better turn up to this or else 👊🏾 #newmusi ♬ original sound – Lebra Jolie 👅

Community First

Lebra Jolie is not, in fact, a Libra – she’s a Cancer.

“That’s the number one question that everybody asks me,” she said, laughing.

She explained that her mother grew up with a classmate named Lebra, and she had always loved the name.

“So she’s like, ‘Oh, when I have a daughter, I’m going to name her Lebra.’ Bam,” Jolie said.

Community – both her family and her Houston roots – has played a role in shaping her career. Jolie says she wants the people who support her to feel like they’re part of a larger family.

As her career has grown, she’s become even more aware of how important that support system can be.

Sometimes, she said, success makes you pause and look around to see who’s really rooting for you. Now, she focuses on proving things to herself while continuing to bring her community along for the journey.

Inspirations & Off-Duty Skills

Creating music in an extensive range of styles paired with deep lyricism, it’s no surprise Jolie is inspired by Drake and Beyonce’s discographies.

“It’s forever Drake. Every day is Drake,” she said with a laugh.

She said she admires not only their music but also their work ethic and consistency. She also pointed to Latto as someone whose journey resonates with her, noting the dedication the rapper has shown since childhood.

Outside of music, Jolie keeps her creativity active in other ways. She enjoys DIY projects, watching crime documentaries and diving into psychology.

If she hadn’t pursued music, she joked she might have become an investigator.

“I like figuring people out,” she said.

Those hobbies often help her break through creative blocks when she’s writing.

“I like to use my brain in creative ways,” Jolie said. “When I get stuck in music or can’t think of words, those are things I dabble in to get my brain going again.”

Better Than Yesterday

Recently, Jolie launched her Better Than Yesterday challenge, a mantra of growth and self-improvement.

The challenge hones in on mental and physical improvement through small, realistic changes people can make on a week-to-week basis. It includes ideas like goal setting and mindful movement, consistent with the theme of her music – proving our worth to ourselves before anyone else.

“The title alone could mean obstacles and situations might have happened to you in the past – but I no longer want to cry or complain or allow things to stop me,” Jolie said. “Forget all of that. Let’s move forward. So I just want to be better than yesterday – whatever that looks like to me or to anybody else.”

Showing the Real Lebra

As she moves into her newest era, and coming off her latest song “F’in Wit Me,” Jolie wants fans to see her fully outside of her music.

“I think it’s important for people to know your story and know who you are because that’s what motivates them to root for you,” she said.

The energy she wants listeners to feel when they press play is simple.

“Today, we have no problems, no worries, no past – we’re having fun,” Jolie said.

Her newest single, “Whole Thang,” dropped Friday, Feb. 27.

Looking ahead, Jolie encouraged young women and women of color to stay confident and trust themselves.

“Have a dream,” Jolie said. “Believe in that dream, and do not stop until you succeed and fulfill that dream. Make yourself proud.”