Make Thrifting Sustainable Again

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love thrifting. And if you’re anything like me, chances are you do, too. Thrifting nowadays is a hobby, a pastime, and a lifestyle. It’s a total flex to be able to say that all of your clothes are thrifted. And yes, it definitely seems like a better option than buying from a fast-fashion brand that generates an inordinate amount of waste (and utilizes unpaid labor) to stay relevant.

However, while thrifting might’ve started out as a convenient way to buy clothes and the occasional cute accessory, it has started to shift from an affordable mode of consumption to an affordable mode of overconsumption.

Resellers buy up items from thrift stores and relist them at significantly higher prices, reducing access to low-cost clothing. In addition, the tantalizing prospect of filling a shopping cart for a mere $20 can drive us to buy more than we actually need. Instead of reducing consumption, we increase it.

With this information in mind, I want to offer some pointers that can help reduce overconsumption in your day-to-day life, while still allowing you to enjoy the occasional sustainable thrift haul.

First, prioritize purchasing items that you know you’ll need and wear. You know how you’re not supposed to go to the grocery store when you’re hungry? Well, the same logic applies to thrifting. If you focus on a few items that you plan on wearing for at least a year, you’ll likely be much more selective with your purchases and buy cuter clothes that’ll elevate your wardrobe.

Second, make sure you’re shopping for items that will last more than two months without falling apart. Unfortunately, lower-quality synthetic garments from fast-fashion brands can eventually make their way into thrift stores. To avoid contributing to our already concerning landfill problem, check for clothes made from cotton and linen when shopping for warmer months, and keep an eye out for wool when dressing for autumn and winter!

Lastly (and this one is my favorite), go shopping in your own closet! Yes, that sounds like something your mom would say. No, it’s not as thrilling as exploring a sound studio-sized maze filled with cool vintage clothes and trinkets. But it can be fun! Chances are, you’re only wearing a very small percentage of what’s actually in your closet, so do some digging and spice things up! Embroider a cute design on those raggedy old jeans. Crop that top. Grab some statement jewelry and match it to a cardigan that hasn’t seen the light of day since last December.

With these suggestions in mind, happy sustainable thrifting!