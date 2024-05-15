Looks For Less: Zendaya’s Challengers Looks To Add To Your Wardrobe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

After having the privilege of seeing three of Zendaya’s Challengers premiere looks irl, it inspired me to look for ways to recreate these fashion choices and incorporate them into an everyday wardrobe. We all salute Law Roach for his careful stylistic choices, and I had the opportunity to compliment him, so I told him, “he is an ICON” since he always will be! Let’s take this iconic tennis-core style onto the streets!

Disclaimer: This post is not sponsored and does not contain affiliate links – I truly appreciate the artistic choices from Zendaya, Law Roach, and the Challengers style team!

Zendaya and the Challengers cast attend the LA premiere.

collared mini dress + heels

Throughout all of Zendaya’s Challengers looks, white is the staple and chic color that encapsulates the essence of tenniscore. She pairs this dress with her signature pair of So Kate Louboutin; Zendaya has been wearing these heels since she was 14-years-old. Since then, they have been essentially molded to her feet. Today, it’s hard to find pictures of her without them. Don’t worry: you can start your So Kate heel training after you get your degree!

You can re-create this look by wearing a sleeveless collared mini dress and So Kates, or a similar style/thrifted pair to save your bank account!

chic black athletic set

Since Tashi practically lives on the courts, athleticwear is essential to mimic the Challengers style! Pick up a classic black workout set with a cropped black racerback sleeveless tank and some black jogger shorts and you’ll be ready to scream after your next win.

Knit sweater + trousers

Another classic look that can be worn effortlessly is this white knit sweater paired with cream maxi skirt. Grab your favorite white maxi skirt or pair of cream trousers and pair them with this beautiful oversized sweater for a look that takes you from class to the office in no time!

I told ya shirt

The ultimate closet essential for Tashi and the Challengers movie as a whole is the “I Told Ya” shirt. Not only is this iconic, but it can be worn in so many ways, as seen throughout the film. You’re welcome to purchase the $330 version from LOEWE or purchase this dupe off of Etsy!

challengers final scene look

For the final look of the movie, Tashi wears an effortlessly fitting blue striped long-sleeve dress, but the real star of the show are the sunglasses which made it to the official poster for the movie! And don’t forget to pair it with some jewelry. Make sure to grab your favorite bracelet stack with a handmade bracelet from your daughter (or bestie), rings, and necklaces!

ready, set, serve!

By incorporating, simple, solid colors into your wardrobe, you CAN channel your inner Tashi Duncan! I look forward to seeing you strut up and down the Hill in style.