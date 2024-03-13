Long Distance Relationship Ideas For Every Love Language

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

If you’ve ever tried to keep up a long distance relationship, you know that it isn’t easy. So many parts of a relationship rely on seeing each other face-to-face on a regular basis. Because of this, it can be difficult to maintain a relationship when you are physically separated.

Luckily, there are numerous different ways to show affection and love to your partner. So, without further ado, here are some ways to show love for each love language:

Acts of Service

Acts of service can be hard to accomplish long-distance, since so many of them require being in person. But even while in a long-distance relationship, you can still help to take various things off of your partner’s plate. Here are some examples:

Make an agenda/to-do list for their schedule

Digitally organize some of their work

Proofread their essays/assignments

Help your partner study

Gift Giving

Luckily, gift giving is one of the easier love languages to accomplish while being separate from your partner. Even if you haven’t been a gift-giving person before, it’s a good idea to take advantage of how easy it is to show love this way while being long-distance.

Mail things to your partner that made you think of them

Use Doordash to send food/gifts to your partner

Send things on Etsy or Amazon to your partner

Physical Touch

As a physical touch girly, I’m well aware of how difficult it is to show or receive love when you’re in a long-distance relationship. Although you can’t be in your partner’s arms at the end of a long day, there are ways to show this love even when you’re physically apart.

Get long-distance tap bracelets

Get a Build-a-Bear with your partner’s voice

Have phone sex

Quality Time

Quality time looks very different long-distance compared to being in person, but once you figure out how to adapt, it’s easy to accomplish.

Watch a movie together

Go on virtual dinner dates

Play video games together

Call often

Words of Affirmation

There are lots of way to show words of affirmation love to your partner, both long-distance and in person. Like gift giving, this one doesn’t change as much as others when long-distance, so there are lots of ways to accomplish it.

Give your partner compliments

Text them notes throughout the day

Mail letters to your partner

Long distance relationships aren’t for the weak, and maintaining them takes effort. But, just like any other relationship, this effort is infinitely worth it for the right person. Good luck, and go show your partner some love.