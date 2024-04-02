Listen To “Spring Break” Playlist On Spotify To Feel Like The Main Character

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

We’ve all had those surreal moments when our lives feel like a movie, whether it’s sticking our heads out the window and blasting our favorite song down the PCH, dipping into the ocean for a twilight swim or simply lazing on the sand and savoring the sun’s heat on our skin. Spring Break undoubtedly brings so many more of these epic movie moments, and they deserve an epic soundtrack to match. Because we all deserve to feel like the main character.

Unfortunately, not all of us have the time (or energy) to handcraft playlists for Spring Break. We’re too busy basking in the sunshine, recovering from weeks holed up in the library studying for finals. Lucky for us, Spotify struck back (yet again!) with an absolute masterpiece of a Spring Break playlist filled with songs for just about every mood or situation imaginable.

More than anything, they perfectly captured that carefree vibe we’re all trying to channel after finishing finals. This playlist is practically a free ticket for switching up your mood from “study” to “vacation”.

From “Tongue Tied” by GROUPLOVE (literally making me tear up as a nostalgic 2000s kid) to “Magic In The Hamptons feat. Lil Yachty” by Social House (the ideal beach day jam), Spotify’s got us covered in the classic Spring Break tunes department.

Not to mention, they absolutely nailed it with the trending tracks this year. “Austin” by Dasha seriously hasn’t left my head for the last week. I simply cannot skip the line dancing videos trending on TikTok. Though I know better than to test my own (lack of) dancing ability, the song and those adorable cowboy boots certainly are tempting.

I genuinely think no one is better at finding and supporting emerging artists than Spotify. Speaking of, Spotify introduced me to Djo in a Daily Mix years ago, so I am personally ecstatic to see “End of Beginning” by Djo on their Spring Break mix. One thousand TikToks couldn’t tire me of that absolute banger. And I’m still not over watching people’s reactions when they find out he’s “Steve” from Stranger Things.

Why do we Gen Zers love Spotify so much? Because they notice us.

Spotify saw “spring break” playlists are up over 300% among Gen Z listeners, with top tracks including “End of Beginning” by Djo, “Whatever She Wants” by Bryson Tiller, and “Breathe” by Yeat. So, they refreshed their Spring Break playlist to include these trending tracks.

Of course, Spotify’s artistry has not gone unnoticed. Us Gen Zers certainly love nothing more than a vibey playlist. And being noticed (wink, wink).

We writers for Her Campus at UCLA were personally ecstatic to see ourselves represented in the playlist with tunes like “Animal” by Neon Trees, “Von Dutch” by Charli XCX and “3005” by Childish Gambino. But it’s not just us jamming out to our favorite tunes on Spotify this Spring Break.

Over the past week, spring breakers have driven “spring break” streams up in major travel destinations like Gulf Shores, Alabama (900% increase), Panama City Beach, Florida (670% increase) and San Juan, Puerto Rico (350% increase). We’re all getting in the Spring Break mood. And we’re all using music to do it.

So, if you’re looking for your ideal Spring Break soundtrack, look no further. You’re already the main character — here’s your playlist to match.