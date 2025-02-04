This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

“Sports car.” “run for the hills.” “It’s ok I’m ok.”

These are just a few of the songs that have been dominating my Spotify for weeks. And if you’ve been anywhere near TikTok, the Billboard charts, or a packed concert venue recently, you know exactly who’s behind them: Tate McRae.

At just 21 years old, the Canadian singer, songwriter, and dancer has already cemented herself as an absolute force in pop music. From viral fame to the charts, she’s proving with every additional hit song that she’s here to stay.

Before she was headlining music festivals, Tate’s first claim to fame was as an all-star dancer. She trained in nearly every style, winning multiple championships and becoming the first Canadian finalist on So You Think You Can Dance in 2016. She became known for her dance talent, even beating out Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler in the 2015 Junior Best Dancer competition.

But despite her dance world success, Tate had more to offer.

Her singing career started in the most Gen Z way possible: YouTube. At 13, she launched a series called “Create with Tate,” where she uploaded original songs she wrote and performed from her bedroom. One of those songs – “One Day” – quickly blew up, racking up over 40 million views and prompting her to self-release it in 2017.

It wasn’t long until the music industry took notice.

In 2019, Tate signed with RCA Records and dropped her debut EP, all the things i never said, which featured five tracks. The lead single, “tear myself apart,” was co-written by none other than Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, a massive collaboration that helped her gain traction as a serious artist.

Her next single, “you broke me first,” put her even more on the map. It became the longest charting song released by a female artist in 2020 and Tate’s first Billboard Top 100 song. The song exploded on TikTok, soundtracking millions of videos. It didn’t take long for her to be recognized by MTV, Rolling Stone, Forbes, and many more.

Tate didn’t slow down. She released a second EP, TOO YOUNG TO BE SAD, featuring six tracks. She also worked on numerous collaborations with other artists, like blackbear (who I also love!), and released another single, “she’s all i wanna be,” which became her highest debut on the Top 100. The song became part of her debut album, i used to think i could fly.

Fast forward to 2023, and Tate’s sophomore album, THINK LATER, has officially taken over the charts. With instant fan favorites like “greedy,” “exes,” and “run for the hills,” the album became her first Top 10 album in the U.S. She’s performed songs from it everywhere – from Saturday Night Live to the 2024 NHL All-Star halftime show to the iHeart Radio Music Awards – each time delivering a jaw-dropping blend of vocals, choreography, and stage presence.

Oh, yeah, and speaking of stage presence – hers is next level. With her razor-sharp dance moves, high-energy performances, and effortless confidence, she’s impossible to look away from. Don’t even get me started on her live debut of “It’s ok I’m ok” in Madison Square Garden.

Of course, with fame comes connections, and Tate has some iconic ones. She’s close friends with Olivia Rodrigo (also one of my all-time faves), Madison Hu, and, of course, her boyfriend, The Kid LAROI – a power couple if there ever was one.

But the real excitement? Her third album, So Close to What, drops later this month on February 21. And if her last two albums are any indication, we’re about to be fed.

Some have compared her to Britney Spears, Olivia Rodrigo, and even early Rihanna, but Tate McRae is truly carving out her own space in pop music. With her signature blend of heartfelt lyrics, captivating performances, and undeniable talent, she’s proving that this is just the beginning of an already incredible pop career.