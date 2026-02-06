Know Your Rights: What College Students Should Understand as Immigration Enforcement Expands

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, you’re probably struggling to process what’s happening in our country right now. News and videos coming out of Minneapolis and other cities have have brought immigration enforcement further into public view. It is important to face the reality of immigration enforcement in the United States, even for those of us who have never been directly impacted ourselves.

What we’re witnessing goes beyond politics or party lines. At its core, this is a human rights issue. And in moments like these, when fear and confusion can spread faster than facts, knowing your basic rights becomes not just empowering, but necessary.

You have the right to remain silent Everyone in the United States, regardless of immigration status, has the right to remain silent. If approached by ICE or law enforcement, you do not have to answer questions about where you were born, your immigration status, or how you entered the country. You can calmly say, "I choose to remain silent." You can also ask, "Am I being detained, or am I free to go?" If you are free to go, you can leave. If you are being detained, you still do not have to answer questions. You do not have to consent to searches ICE officers cannot enter your home, apartment, or dorm without your permission or a judicial warrant signed by a judge. You are allowed to ask officers to show the warrant. If it is not signed by a judge, you can say "I do not consent to a search." This applies even if officers insist or pressure you. Saying this out loud matters. You have the right to record in public spaces It is legal to record law enforcement, including ICE, in public spaces as long as you are not physically interfering. That said, many people have still faced consequences for recording, despite it being legal. If you choose to record: keep a safe distance, stay calm, and avoid obstructing officers. If told to stop recording, you can calmly state that you are exercising your right to record in public. You are not required to show ID in every situation In many cases, you are not legally required to show identification unless you are driving or have been lawfully detained. You can ask why you are being asked for ID and whether you are legally required to provide it. Never show false documents or lie about your status. You do not have to sign anything you do not understand If detained, you may be asked to sign documents. You have the right to refuse to sign paperwork you do not understand or agree with. You can say: "I want to speak to a lawyer before signing anything." Signing documents without understanding them can have serious consequences, including giving up the right to see a judge. If you are a bystander, you still have rights You do not have to be directly targeted to care or to act. As a bystander, you are legally allowed to observe and record from a safe distance, take notes about badge numbers/locations/times, and ask the person being detained if they want you to call a lawyer or loved one. You should not physically interfere with officers, but presence and documentation can still matter.

Many laws are being broken, and to many, it feels like political leaders seem not to care. No matter how discouraging, the fact remains that knowing your rights, which go far beyond the basics in this article, is important for keeping yourself and others safe.

If you are unhappy with what is happening, you can make your voice heard. Call your senators and representative. You can reach the U.S. Capitol switchboard at 202-224-3121 and ask to be connected to your senators’ offices and your House representative. You can say something like: “Hi, I’m a constituent. I’m concerned about…” and bring up the issues at hand. You can ask them to support legislation that reforms ICE or ask them to decrease funding.

You can also use the contact forms on senate.gov or house.gov to send a message online. Even a short note matters. Knowing your rights and taking action are both important steps you can take.